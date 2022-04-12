11 natural foods that reduce body pain

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on 11 natural foods that reduce body pain 3 Views

You probably already know that there are foods that act like real foods. natural body pain relievers, decreasing muscle pain and preventing inflammation. Science has proven how much the diet can impact in situations of suffering in the body.

See too: How chocolate helps relieve menstrual cramps

Examples of this are the effects that high amounts of vegetable and saturated fats have on the body, causing inflammation. Also not to forget to mention, how much excess refined carbohydrates can increase blood sugar levels, causing blood sugar spikes.

But while certain foods can impair the proper functioning of the body, others have the potential to improve the overall health picture. We can mention fish, which in some species have a lot of fat, but of good quality, capable of reducing inflammatory processes, or foods composed of whole grains that are good sources of energy.

Now, let’s get to know 11 other foods that are beneficial to health and capable of reducing pain, due to their natural analgesic effects.

11 foods that decrease body pain

Bitter chocolate: according to a study carried out in Italy, people who eat 30 grams of dark chocolate every 3 days significantly reduce amounts of proteins that trigger inflammatory processes, compared to people who do not eat the food.

Chocolate

Onion and garlic: its anti-inflammatory properties, in addition to its sulfur compounds, act as a stimulant on the immune system.

Garlic and onion
Garlic and onion

Litter: they are rich in quercetin that prevents the inflammatory effect, in fact, it is worth noting that most of the colorful fruits and vegetables are rich in chemical properties that soften inflammation.

Litter

Olive oil and olive oil: according to research done at the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States, olive oil has a substance called oleocanthal, which is able to prevent inflammatory enzymes similar to ibuprofen.

Olive oil

Almonds: as it contains good sources of tryptophan, an amino acid capable of reducing pain sensitivity.

Almonds
Almonds

Pineapple: has an effect on reducing inflammation due to the presence of bromelain, a digestive enzyme that acts on proteins. Studies point to effectiveness in reducing pain in people with knee osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. There is evidence that the fruit can reduce swelling in people with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Pineapple

Broccoli: it also has the ability to prevent arthritis, thanks to its property called glutathione, which has a natural antioxidant action.

Broccoli

Black tea: it has flavonoids that protect against cell damage, help relieve pain caused by arthritis and prevent inflammation.

Black tea

Red fruits: contain anthocyanins, a chemical that fights inflammation.

antioxidant juice
Red fruits

Grape: great source of resveratrol, a substance that inhibits inflammatory enzymes. It has an effect similar to that of aspirin, with the difference that it does not irritate the stomach.

Grape

cranberry juice: Excellent natural option for treating bladder infections. According to studies, the juice can create a barrier against invading bladder bacteria.

cranberry juice
cranberry juice

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Week will have two extended shift actions for flu vaccination

Photo: Eduardo Ramos (Diary)/ Santa Maria will have two flu vaccination actions at extended hours …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved