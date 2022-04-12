11 natural foods that reduce body pain

You probably already know that there are foods that act like real foods. natural body pain relievers, decreasing muscle pain and preventing inflammation. Science has proven how much the diet can impact in situations of suffering in the body.

Examples of this are the effects that high amounts of vegetable and saturated fats have on the body, causing inflammation. Also not to forget to mention, how much excess refined carbohydrates can increase blood sugar levels, causing blood sugar spikes.

But while certain foods can impair the proper functioning of the body, others have the potential to improve the overall health picture. We can mention fish, which in some species have a lot of fat, but of good quality, capable of reducing inflammatory processes, or foods composed of whole grains that are good sources of energy.



Now, let’s get to know 11 other foods that are beneficial to health and capable of reducing pain, due to their natural analgesic effects.

11 foods that decrease body pain

Bitter chocolate: according to a study carried out in Italy, people who eat 30 grams of dark chocolate every 3 days significantly reduce amounts of proteins that trigger inflammatory processes, compared to people who do not eat the food.

Onion and garlic: its anti-inflammatory properties, in addition to its sulfur compounds, act as a stimulant on the immune system.

Litter: they are rich in quercetin that prevents the inflammatory effect, in fact, it is worth noting that most of the colorful fruits and vegetables are rich in chemical properties that soften inflammation.

Olive oil and olive oil: according to research done at the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States, olive oil has a substance called oleocanthal, which is able to prevent inflammatory enzymes similar to ibuprofen.

Almonds: as it contains good sources of tryptophan, an amino acid capable of reducing pain sensitivity.

Pineapple: has an effect on reducing inflammation due to the presence of bromelain, a digestive enzyme that acts on proteins. Studies point to effectiveness in reducing pain in people with knee osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. There is evidence that the fruit can reduce swelling in people with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Broccoli: it also has the ability to prevent arthritis, thanks to its property called glutathione, which has a natural antioxidant action.

Black tea: it has flavonoids that protect against cell damage, help relieve pain caused by arthritis and prevent inflammation.

Red fruits: contain anthocyanins, a chemical that fights inflammation.

Grape: great source of resveratrol, a substance that inhibits inflammatory enzymes. It has an effect similar to that of aspirin, with the difference that it does not irritate the stomach.

cranberry juice: Excellent natural option for treating bladder infections. According to studies, the juice can create a barrier against invading bladder bacteria.