13 Sentinels and Road 96 Featured in This Week’s Releases | Games

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Road 96 are the highlights among this week’s releases. The new version of Vanillaware’s latest RPG comes to Nintendo Switch and the critically acclaimed procedural road trip game, Road 96, to desktop consoles. They are also accompanied by the comic RPG Nobody Saves the World, which arrives for more platforms, the charming Cat Cafe Manager and the horror game Tormented Souls, also for the Nintendo console. Check out all the details about this week’s releases, such as dates, prices, and the platforms they’re available on, below.

1 of 6 Road 96 is a procedural car travel game coming this week — Photo: Handout/Digixart Road 96 is a procedural car travel game that arrives this week — Photo: Handout/Digixart

The latest RPG from Vanillaware, creators of adventures like Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, won a version for Nintendo Switch after being released on PlayStation 4 (PS4) previously. The narrative-focused game follows the story of 13 young men who pilot giant robots called Sentinels.

The gameplay features real-time strategy battles as pilots and their robots battle Kaiju monsters to protect the world at different times. On the visual front, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim brings Vanillaware’s traditional high-resolution 2D style. The game is available for Nintendo Switch for R$ 250.79.

2 of 6 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Vanillaware’s acclaimed RPG, arrives on Nintendo Switch this week — Photo: Handout/Nintendo Game Store 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Vanillaware’s acclaimed RPG, arrives on Nintendo Switch this week — Photo: Handout/Nintendo Game Store

Road 96 – April 14 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4 and XB

An adventure of many roads, Road 96 tells the story of a teenager in the summer of 1996 who tries to cross the border out of his authoritarian country, Petria. The main mechanic of the game is that its path and story are procedurally generated, that is, with each attempt, there is a plot and characters to find along the way.

The game has elements of action, exploration and minigames, highlighting the interaction with eccentric figures who reveal more about their plots with each game. Road 96 was produced by Digixart Entertainment, the same studio behind Valiant Hearts: The Great War, and was previously available on Nintendo Switch and PC. Now, the title wins versions for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One.

3 of 6 Road 96 is a game focused on narrative about an escape trip and on the characters that the player meets along the way — Photo: Reproduction / Steam Road 96 is a game focused on narrative about an escape journey and on the characters that the player meets along the way — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Nobody Saves the World – April 14 – PS5, PS4, SW

Previously released on Xbox and PC consoles via Xbox Game Pass, RPG Nobody Saves the World is now also coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms. The game tells the story of “Nobody”, a hero without extraordinary characteristics, but who manages to obtain the magic wand of the wizard Nostramagus to face an evil force known as Calamity.

Object magic allows the player to transform into various creatures with special abilities such as a mouse, a horse, a robot and mix them together to create combos. Nobody Saves the World is available for Nintendo Switch for R$92.45.

4 of 6 Nobody Saves the World is a comic-style RPG in which a “Nobody” saves the world with magic — Photo: Reproduction/Nintendo Game Store Nobody Saves the World is a comic-style RPG in which a “Nobody” saves the world with magic — Photo: Reproduction/Nintendo Game Store

Cat Cafe Manager – April 14 – SW and PC

In the quiet village of Caterwaul Way, players will have to rebuild a “Café Cat”, an establishment that mixes the experience of a cafeteria with the company of felines. The game allows you to choose how to build the store, furnish, decorate and hire employees to make the place the home of several adopted kittens, in addition to the cafeteria.

It is possible to attract more consumers with new recipes and leveling up the cats, which guarantees new mechanics. The more charismatic the cats, the more customers will be willing to reveal the secrets surrounding Caterwaul Way. Cat Cafe Manager is available on Nintendo Switch for R$ 37.99, and for PC on Steam and Epic Games Store digital stores.

5 of 6 In Cat Cafe Manager, players manage a cafe that serves as a home for several adopted kittens — Photo: Playback/Steam In Cat Cafe Manager, players manage a cafe that serves as a home for several adopted kittens — Photo: Playback/Steam

Tormented Souls – April 14th – SW

Representative of survival horror, a famous subgenre of horror games, Tormented Souls is inspired by classics such as the first Resident Evil and the Alone in the Dark series. The story follows in the footsteps of Caroline Walker, a teacher who investigates the disappearance of two twin girls in an old mansion that has been turned into a hospital. After being captured and connected to a bizarre machine, she tries to escape and survive while solving puzzles and facing dangerous creatures. Tormented Souls is available on Nintendo Switch for R$101.95.