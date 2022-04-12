183 children died during the war in Ukraine, according to Kiev







Battle tank is seen destroyed in Bucha street photo: Reuters

At least 183 children have died and 342 have been injured in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country began on February 24, according to updated figures released Monday by parliament’s human rights commissioner Liudmyla Denisova.

Ukrainians seeking asylum in the United States are transported by bus to the El Chaparral port of entry to await their turn to enter the US, in Tijuana, Mexico. Photo: REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

“As of 08:00 on April 11, 2022, according to data from the Single Registry of Pre-Trial Investigations, which have not yet been confirmed, a total of 183 children had died and 342 were injured since the beginning of the Russian invasion,” Denisova wrote. on your Facebook account.

However, as she explained, it is currently impossible to determine the actual number of minors who have fallen victim to the war, as Russian troops carry out continuous attacks and hostile actions in Ukrainian cities.

So far, most victims have been recorded in Donetsk (110), Kiev (98), Kharkiv (76), Chernigov (54), Mykolaiv (40), Luhansk (35), Zaporizhia (22) and Kherson (29). In the Ukrainian capital, so far, 16 minors have died, the same as in the Sumy region, while in Zhytomyr 15 have died.

A Ukrainian mother and her son seek asylum in the United States. Photo: REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

The commissioner recalled that in Vorzel, in the Kiev region, a 15-year-old boy was found dead with gunshot wounds. On March 14, two children aged 12 and 14 were also injured in the bombing of Rozvazhiv in Vyshhorod district and died.

And in Borodianka, in the Kiev region, where authorities are now looking for a possible mass grave, a family with a five-year-old boy was killed in a bombing. Their bodies were found in the last few hours.