21 countries have not vaccinated even 10% of the population against Covid-19, says WHO | vaccines

21 countries in the world have not vaccinated have not vaccinated even 10% of their populations against Covid-19 , announced this Monday (11) the World Health Organization (WHO). In all, 68 countries have not yet reached the target of 40% vaccination coverage, established by the entity for the end of last year.

Three countries appear with 0% of the population vaccinated in the organization’s report: North Korea, Burundi and Eritrea, the last two on the African continent. Of the 21 who do not have even 10% of their population vaccinated, 16 are in Africa.

Rounding out the list of lowest vaccination rates are Haiti, Yemen, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Papua New Guinea, Madagascar, Cameroon, South Sudan, Malawi, Nigeria, Mali, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Niger , Sudan, Syria and Somalia.

In a note, the WHO noted that low coverage leaves the most vulnerable populations in these countries at risk.

In addition to covering 40% of the population of all countries by the end of 2021, the organization also set a target of 70% vaccine coverage against Covid-19 by the middle of this year. Few countries, however, have reached the percentage so far; Brazil is one of them, with 81% of the vaccinated population having already received the two doses of the primary regimen. About half of Brazilians who are fit have already received a booster dose.

The entity also drew attention to the delay caused by the pandemic in other vaccination campaigns, such as polio and HPV, responsible for most cases of cervical cancer.

The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) noted that, at the current pace, the implementation of HPV vaccination will not achieve the goals of the global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030.

The committee recommended that all countries urgently introduce the HPV vaccine – first for girls aged 9 to 14 and, where feasible and affordable, for older girls. Vaccination of boys and older groups must be “carefully managed until there is an unrestricted supply of vaccine”.