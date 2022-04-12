3 signs of ‘wear and tear’ in Latin America’s democracies, according to analysts

Marcia Carmo

Credit, EPA photo caption, A protester tries to put out a fire in front of the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court, in Lima, on 4/5

A series of recent events in different countries has drawn attention to the situation of democracy in Latin America.

In Peru, President Pedro Castillo, who took office just eight months ago, has decreed a curfew in the country’s capital, Lima, and in neighboring Callao. In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said the Legislative Assembly should declare an “exception regime” in the face of rising homicides. Bukele’s measures prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to invoke the need for civil and free speech.

In Argentina, one of President Alberto Fernández’s strongmen, the Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency, Gustavo Béliz, defended the regulation of the use of social networks. In Nicaragua, scholars closely follow the political situation in the country, where opponents were arrested and President Daniel Ortega was elected last November to his fourth term in a row.

Listened to by BBC News Brasil, four analysts pointed to the problems of regional democracy today. Speaking from different places, they highlighted the “wear and tear” that democracies are experiencing.

Peruvian political scientist Paula Muñoz, from the Universidad del Pacífico, in Lima, believes that there is “a certain dissatisfaction” with democracy and its “insufficient results” that became evident after the economic boom generated by commodities, between the early 2000s and 2014. “The dissatisfaction of the populations of our region is visible in this period of lean cows”, said Muñoz.

Ecuadorian professor of political science Simón Pachano, from Ecuador’s Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO), agrees with Muñoz, saying there is “frustration” in societies in the region with the recession and the perception of falling well-being.

The effects of the pandemic on the economy, unemployment, inflation – now worsened with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – contributed to popular dissatisfaction with the policy and direction of some governments. “Frustrations occur, regardless of whether they are with right-wing or left-wing governments,” Pachano said.

3 signs of ‘wear and tear’

But why is the “wear and tear” of democracy taking place? Analysts understand that the fragmentation of political parties, the implosion of traditional parties and the lack of connection between politics and people’s reality are some of the factors.

“Without solid political parties, decisions end up being personalized and fragmented. And the relationship between the Executive and the Legislative as well. The balance between powers is lost. This generates institutional instability. In Latin America, at this juncture, the transition to authoritarianism is increasing,” said Chilean professor Guillermo Holzmann, from the University of Valparaiso.

In his opinion, the lack of projects and a long-term vision for “the common good that is the basis of democracies” also weaken them. Some governments therefore resort to instruments from the past, as in the case of the curfew decree in Peru, to try to solve problems such as the protests that left four dead in the country and that led Castillo to the pen of the measure.

For Muñoz, “there is an evident democratic setback” in Latin America. Governments are elected, but they distort campaign promises, for example.

‘It is no longer military coups’

In many cases, the fragmentation of political parties or the implosion of traditional parties, as well as polarizations between extreme opponents, are observed in Peru, Chile and Brazil, analysts said.

Speaking of the United States, Chilean expert Ricardo Israel, a former presidential candidate in Chile, and now at the Inter-American Institute for Democracy’s Democracy Observatory, said that democracies and political parties are weakening in America. Latin America no longer by military coups, as in the past, but by the “strength of caudillos and populism”.

“Populism is old in Latin America. Long before (Jair) Bolsonaro there was Getúlio Vargas. Long before Nestor and Cristina Kirchner, there were Perón and Evita Perón. Currently, with the weakening of political parties, the destruction of democracies comes from inside and not outside, as was the case with the military coups,” Israel said.

Holzmann says that recent studies and surveys point to the “weakening” of democracies in several countries around the world and not only in our region.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Analysts say inexperience and unpreparedness led Pedro Castillo to enact curfews in Peru

But what leads a president to enact a measure that refers to the period of dictatorships in Latin America, as was the curfew, in the middle of the 21st century? In Castillo’s case, analysts Muñoz and Pachano noted his inexperience and unpreparedness for the job.

A former rural school teacher and ex-unionist, Castillo made four ministerial reforms in eight months and appeared in Congress twice to try to defend himself against impeachment. His popularity dwindled in a short time – which is often the case for a president in recent Peruvian political history. The fact that he was elected with a narrow margin of votes leads, even today, the opposition – a majority in Congress – to question his victory and his administration.

“Castillo has not contributed to stability because every week a new scandal (of alleged corruption) arises, even involving his relatives,” said analyst Carlos Aquino, from the University of San Marcos, in Lima.

The decree ended up being ignored by the population who took to the streets with posters that said “Castillo dictator” and “Fora Castillo”. Panelaços were also registered in the main cities of the country. And the president then canceled the measure.

In Argentina, the reaction of journalists and freedom of expression organizations, such as Adepa and Fopea, led the Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Béliz, to also withdraw from his proposal. The government had to clarify that it did not plan a law to regulate social networks. Béliz had said that they should be “well used”, that today they are “intoxicating democracy” and that it was necessary to create “rules for their use and the common good”.

El Salvador

Situations seem even more complex in El Salvador and Nicaragua. On Sunday (10/4), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on his social media that, like the Salvadoran president, he also condemns the increase in gang violence and homicides in El Salvador. But he stressed that civil liberties, including freedoms of the press, peaceful assembly and expression must be respected.

Last week, the Salvadoran president said on his social media that the Legislative Assembly, with a ruling majority, should declare an “exception regime”, based on the country’s Constitution, in view of the increase in homicides – 76 homicides in two days, putting the official crime-fighting strategy is in doubt, according to local analysts. His request was accepted by parliament. The measures included, for example, the suspension for 30 days of freedom to meet.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele came to define himself as a “cool dictator” (‘good people dictator’) on his social media

Juan Pappier, from the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), reported on his social media that the measures included the possibility of detaining children from the age of 12, restrictions on press freedom and “the dangerous expansion of the of preventive detention”.

The law imposed by President Nayib Bukele provides for the “penalization of the media that transmit information that may have come from criminal groups and generate panic in the population”. The Salvadoran president came to define himself as a “cool dictator” (‘good people dictator’) on his social networks, according to CNN in Spanish.

International analysts note that there, too, the “decline” of the parties that ruled the country for 30 years (the right-wing Arena and the left-wing FMLN), corruption scandals and criminality paved the way for Bukele’s election.

Nicaragua

Credit, Reuters photo caption, The situation in Nicaragua was even more striking during the election period last year, when Daniel Ortega was re-elected.

For analysts interviewed by BBC News Brasil, the situation in Nicaragua was even more striking during the election period last year, when Ortega was elected to a new term. His opponents were arrested or fled persecution to neighboring Costa Rica, as reported by international news agencies, or to Spain, as in the case of writer Sergio Ramírez.

“Nicaragua is an explicit case of the hijacking of democracy. When we talk about democracy, we talk about respecting democratic norms, it doesn’t matter if the leader is from the right or from the left,” said Ricardo Israel, who is also critical of Venezuela’s governments and from Cuba.

According to him, the Inter-American Democratic Charter, created in 2001, provides for sanctions and should be used to defend democracy in the region. But he recognizes that it is not something simple because it needs the support of several countries in Latin America to be applied.