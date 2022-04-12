3 signs of ‘wear and tear’ in Latin America’s democracies, according to analysts

  • Marcia Carmo
  • From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brazil

Protester tries to put out a fire in Lima

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

A protester tries to put out a fire in front of the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court, in Lima, on 4/5

A series of recent events in different countries has drawn attention to the situation of democracy in Latin America.

In Peru, President Pedro Castillo, who took office just eight months ago, has decreed a curfew in the country’s capital, Lima, and in neighboring Callao. In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said the Legislative Assembly should declare an “exception regime” in the face of rising homicides. Bukele’s measures prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to invoke the need for civil and free speech.

In Argentina, one of President Alberto Fernández’s strongmen, the Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency, Gustavo Béliz, defended the regulation of the use of social networks. In Nicaragua, scholars closely follow the political situation in the country, where opponents were arrested and President Daniel Ortega was elected last November to his fourth term in a row.

Listened to by BBC News Brasil, four analysts pointed to the problems of regional democracy today. Speaking from different places, they highlighted the “wear and tear” that democracies are experiencing.

