Agência Brasil explains security levels of the Gov.br platform

The Gov.br platform is the unified access channel to federal government services. For access to these services, which range from consultation of certificates to benefits, it is necessary to register. The platform offers three types of registration: bronze, silver and gold.

The Gov.br platform is used, for example, for services of the Unified Health System (SUS), such as vaccination certificates, enrollment in the National High School Exam (Enem), consultation of the National Driver’s License and retirement actions in the app. My INSS.

Each type of record implies different levels of security, but also demands different data collection.

The bronze modality is the most “basic”, in which the user is automatically classified when registering on the platform. It does not imply the collection of sensitive data from the citizen, but it does not allow access to all the functionalities of the platform.

At the bronze level, it is possible, for example, to validate data from the Federal Revenue Service and the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). This modality also allows enrollment in the Unified Selection System (Sisu) and obtaining a Digital Work Card.

The silver level allows access to all the features of Gov.br. With it, it is possible to access the Amounts Receivable, the pre-completed Income Tax declaration and obtaining the Digital Transit Wallet.

Migration to this type of registration can be done through the Gov.br application. It is also possible to carry out the bank validation procedure through the app. In it, authentication is performed from the Login in registered banks.

The federal government signed an agreement with eight banks to allow this type of authentication, using the applications of the following financial institutions: Caixa, Banrisul, BRB, Sicoob, Bradesco, Santander, Itaú and Agibank.

The gold level requires the collection of more sensitive data, but enables services that require a higher level of reliability. An example of a service accessed in this modality is the INSS proof of life.