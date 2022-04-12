American records 2nd death from dengue in 2022 and has skyrocketing cases

Victim is an 82-year-old woman from Nova Americana; number of infections this month is equivalent to 46% of this year’s total

The American Epidemiological Surveillance confirmed, this Monday, the second death caused by dengue in 2022 in the municipality. The victim is an 82-year-old woman, resident of the Nova Americana neighborhood. In the municipality, the number of contaminations recorded this month is equivalent to 46% of this year’s total.

According to the agency, on March 13, the elderly woman began to show symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and muscle pain. She was admitted on the 16th, in a private hospital, and died on the 26th.

Combating the mosquito was reinforced, according to the Executive – Photo: Publicity / Americana City Hall

The confirmation of death from dengue was attested by the Adolfo Lutz Institute, which pointed to serotype 1 of the disease as the main cause.

This year’s first victim in the city was a 60-year-old man who lived in the Center. He passed away on March 4th. In addition to these cases, there are two other suspicious deaths that are under investigation.

As LIBERAL reported on the 1st, Americana had registered, in the first three months of this year, 263 cases of dengue. The number was already four times greater than the amount reported in the same period of 2021, when there were 68 contaminated.

However, this month, the numbers soared even further. On the afternoon of this Monday, the city had 494 contaminations in the year. That is, in the first 11 days of this month alone, 231 people contracted dengue, 140% more than in the entirety of April of last year – there were 96 occurrences at the time. There are still 74 suspected cases awaiting test results.

To reinforce the fight against the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, the city government said it had hired a specialized company, which will work in partnership with the PMCD team (Municipal Dengue Control Program).

“The company will carry out house-to-house visits, complementing the work of endemic control agents, as well as spraying insecticide on properties in general, according to epidemiological criteria”, he communicated.