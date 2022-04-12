Another 250 million people in extreme poverty by the end of the year. “Humanity’s deepest fall into poverty in memory” | Poverty

The rise in food and energy prices, caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, could push another 250 million people into extreme poverty worldwide by the end of the year, warns the humanitarian organization Oxfam. “Radical actions” are needed to avoid this scenario, says the entity.

