Another 250 million people in extreme poverty by the end of the year. “Humanity’s deepest fall into poverty in memory” | Poverty

The rise in food and energy prices, caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, could push another 250 million people into extreme poverty worldwide by the end of the year, warns the humanitarian organization Oxfam. “Radical actions” are needed to avoid this scenario, says the entity.

The economic effects caused by the war in Ukraine are associated with the impact left by the pandemic. The World Bank had already calculated that around 198 million people could fall into extreme poverty (living, on average, on less than 1.75 euros a day) just due to the pandemic. But Oxfam estimates that risk extends to another 65 million because of the fallout from the invasion.

The non-governmental organization also predicts that another 28 million people will be undernourished by the end of the year. Among the areas of the world where the probability of mass starvation is highest, East Africa, the Sahel region, Yemen and Syria stand out. Altogether, the year 2022 could end up with a population of 860 million people, just over 10% of the world’s population, in extreme poverty.







The burden of rising global food prices is heaviest in the poorest countries. On average, food costs in risky countries are around 17% of consumer spending, while in Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, that figure rises to 40%, says Oxfam.

“Without immediate radical action, we could be witnessing humanity’s deepest descent into extreme poverty and suffering in memory,” Oxfam Executive Director Gabriela Bucher said in a statement. “This terrifying prospect is made all the more revolting by the fact that billions of dollars have been captured by a small group of powerful men who have no interest in interrupting this trajectory”, says the same official.

Several governments are in a situation close to default because of the external debt and, therefore, have been forced to cut social subsidies and public expenditure in order to avoid this scenario.

Just this week, the International Monetary Fund recognized that risk. “The war in Ukraine is adding risks to unprecedented levels of public indebtedness, while the pandemic continues to suck up many government budgets,” observe the director of the fund’s Fiscal Affairs department, Vítor Gaspar, and the director of strategy, Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, in a recent publication. The two leaders propose “a global cooperative approach that can achieve an orderly resolution of debt problems and prevent unnecessary defaults”.

One of the measures proposed by Oxfam, which published the report before the spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF, is the cancellation of foreign debt payments by the most affected countries. The organization believes that around US$30 billion (€27 billion) could be released if these countries could defer payments.

Oxfam also proposes raising taxes for the richest and for companies that have seen their profits soar because of the pandemic and the war. He also called on the G20 countries to channel around $100 billion (€92 billion) that are currently in an austerity fund to support the poorest population through subsidies or tax cuts.

“We reject any idea that governments don’t have the money or the wherewithal to lift people out of poverty and hunger, and ensure their health and well-being,” Bucher said. “We just see the lack of economic imagination and political will to do so,” she added.