Anxiety causes several physical symptoms; know how to identify

Photo: Freepik



Have you ever felt bad, went to the doctor, had a lot of tests, and that didn’t show any disease? If your answer is yes, you may be experiencing anxiety symptoms. Anxiety can manifest with psychological symptoms such as fear, insomnia, difficulty concentrating, but it can also have physical symptoms.

1 – Change in heart rate

According to cardiologist Dr. Roberto Yano, in an anxiety crisis the heart rate can accelerate. Patients usually use the phrase ‘my heart feels like it’s going to come out of my mouth’ to explain the sensation they are feeling.

“The feeling of stress and anxiety causes the body to release more adrenaline, a hormone that increases the heart rate, so there is an alteration and acceleration in the heartbeat”, explains the specialist, adding that he has already seen several patients reporting that they have cardiac symptoms. , when in reality they were in anxiety attacks.

“On the other hand, the opposite also occurs when patients feel changes in their heart rhythm, treat it as if it were just anxiety, take a long time to look for me, and when I evaluate the patient, he really has some cardiac arrhythmia”, he said.

2 – Dizziness

Patients who suffer from anxiety often report dizziness, especially when they are in the crisis. Anxious dizziness can occur in specific situations, such as when you are in environments where there are many people, or in very closed environments.

“This vertigo can lead to fear of leaving the house, of falling, of arriving in a crowded place and feeling sick,” explained Dr. Roberto.

3- Shortness of breath

Shortness of breath when you are nervous, stressed, fighting with someone? This can also be a symptom of anxiety. People who suffer from this condition may feel short of breath constantly.

“Shortness of breath is usually accompanied by palpitation. In stressful situations, you have to try to calm down, and if the anxiety crisis does not go away, seek medical advice”, warns the cardiologist.

4 – Tingling in arms and tongue

Numbness in the arms, hands and tongue can also be caused by stress and anxiety. In people with panic disorder, these symptoms may be accompanied by other symptoms, such as cold sweat, chest pain, arrhythmia and tingling.

“This tingling can occur because of the release of adrenaline. The body understands that you are preparing for a fight-or-flight situation. The body begins to direct the flow of blood to the muscles so that they become stronger and stiffer”, explained the doctor.

5 – Fatigue; s

Who hasn’t woken up with the feeling that they haven’t slept yet? Totally tired, weak. In reality, anxiety does not actually cause muscle weakness, but it can make you feel tired, and can intensify when a person is in crisis.

“There are several diseases that can make a person feel tired, such as hypothyroidism, heart failure, anemia and even depression itself. The recommendation is clear not to self-medicate without knowing the diagnosis”, he warned.

Anxiety is a psychiatric illness. Treatment can relieve most or all of the symptoms. “The orientation is to seek help from suitable professionals, such as psychologists, psychiatrists, practice physical exercise, have a good diet, have a hobby, leisure time with the family. This set of actions will help you live longer and with a better quality of life”, explains Dr.Roberto.

If you have some of these symptoms, it is important to rule out other diseases, such as heart problems, thyroid diseases, anemia, gynecological diseases. The important thing is to always look for a good doctor if these physical symptoms occur.

“Anxiety always comes in as a diagnosis of exclusion. The patient who arrives with cardiac symptoms, it is always necessary to carry out a thorough investigation of all their symptoms”, concluded the doctor.

From the Newsroom

[email protected]