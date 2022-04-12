Argentina suspends search for missing Brazilian plane – 04/11/2022 – World

After six days of searching for the Brazilian single-engine aircraft that disappeared in Argentina, the country’s authorities announced on Monday (11) the suspension of the operation.

In a statement, the Argentinean Air Navigation Company (Eana), linked to the Ministry of Transport, said that, despite efforts, it was not possible to find traces of the aircraft or its occupants.

The plane was a single-engine Van’s Aircraft RV-10, code PP-ZRT, and carried businessman Antônio Carlos de Castro Ramos, from Santa Catarina construction company ACCR, doctor Gian Carlo Nercolini and lawyer Mário Pinho.

The aircraft, which was in good condition according to Anac and belonged to the businessman, had taken off last Wednesday (6) from the city of El Calafate, in the extreme south of Argentina, bound for Trelew, on the north coast of Chubut, but lost contact. with the monitoring centers at the height of Bahía Bustamante, also located in the province, according to the local Civil Defense.

Eana, in its note, informs that the operation under its command had the use of the necessary forces for tracking by sky, land and sea, with the participation of the Air Force, the Armed Forces, the Army and the Coast Guard of Argentina. , in addition to the Civil Defense of Chubut and the Aeroclube Comodoro Rivadavia.

Regional authorities, according to Eana, will remain “on alert”.

The Argentine maritime police were called to assist in the search, having sent a helicopter to the region. The search suffered from bad weather and was even suspended due to storms.

The Brazilians were in Argentina for an aircraft festival that took place in Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut’s most populous city. From Friday (1st) to Sunday (3rd), the city hosted the event Comodoro Vuela (Comodoro Voa, in Portuguese), held at the local air club.