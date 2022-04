Stoppage in Argentina includes not only grain transport, but also rural contractors and those suffering from the same situation of low supply and overpriced fuel sales.| Photo: Wenderson Araujo/CNA

Grain transporters in Argentina started this Monday (11) an indefinite strike in protest against the lack of updating of the reference freight values, due to the increase in the price of diesel, and the lack of supply of fuel at the beginning. of the gross harvest. The convening of the Federation of Argentine Transporters (Fetra) is made in view of “the constant increases in the price of diesel” and “the lack of fuel supply” that “make it impossible to continue working under reasonable conditions”.

The Fetra strike responds to a lack of response to the negotiating table’s call to update the national grain freight rate to include the actual price of diesel, which is reported to have risen from 120 pesos to 210 pesos (1.07 to 1 .87 dollars) per liter in 15 days. The measure was taken indefinitely, across the country, and includes peaceful demonstrations along highways, at different road junctions, warehouses and bulk ports.

“I have rarely seen such a big greeting”, “there are no trucks on the route”, the secretary general of Fetra, Claudio Enri, told Radio Rivadavia, although the adhesion is voluntary, because, according to him, it includes not only the transport of grains, but also rural contractors and those who suffer from the same situation of low supply and overpriced fuel sales.

In recent weeks, there has been a shortage of fuel in Argentina, forcing some regions of the country to apply delivery quotas at filling stations and the development of an informal diesel market at above-reference prices. The Chamber of the Argentine Oil Industry (CIARA) warned this Monday on its social networks that the strike organized by the transporters “severely affects the agro-industrial chain” and that the “Government does not propose solutions to the conflict or to the shortage.”