Armed Forces approve purchase of 35,000 Viagra pills

The Armed Forces approved auctions to buy 35,320 pills of Viagra, a drug typically used to treat erectile dysfunction. The data are from the Transparency portal and the government price panel, compiled by deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO).

Eight procurement processes have been approved since 2020, and are still in effect this year. In the lawsuits, the drug appears with the generic name Sildenafil, in dosages of 25 mg and 50 mg. Most of the medicines are destined for the Navy, with 28,320 pills; but the Army (5,000 pills) and the Air Force (2,000 pills) are also served.

The compound is also used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare disease that causes blood pressure in the lungs to be higher and is more common in women.

Deputy Vaz asked the Ministry of Defense to explain the intention of the acquisition. “We need to understand why the government [Jair] Bolsonaro is spending public money to buy Viagra, and in such a high amount. Health facilities across the country are often short of drugs to treat patients with chronic illnesses, such as insulin, and the Armed Forces receive thousands of Viagra pills. Society deserves an explanation,” he said in a statement.

The Navy responded that the acquisition processes are for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, “a serious and progressive disease that can lead to death” (read the full note at the end of the text).

According to Veronica Amado, pulmonologist at the Pulmonary Circulation Commission of the SBPT (Brazilian Society of Pneumology and Tisiology), the dosage of 25 mg, like Viagra, is not the one predicted in the literature to treat the condition.

“Sildenafil was released in the package insert for pulmonary arterial hypertension at a dose of 20mg, which can be prescribed at a dosage of 20mg every 8 hours up to a maximum of 80mg (four tablets) every 8 hours. This dose. Using doses of 25mg (such as Viagra) does not have serious impacts on health, however, it follows a schedule and dosages different from those studied, with doses exceeding or lower than those recommended”, said the specialist.

THE UOL also contacted the Ministry of Defense, the Army and the Air Force, questioning the purpose of the drugs. If there is a response, this text will be updated.

Read the Navy note:

The bidding processes carried out by the Brazilian Navy for the acquisition of 25 and 50mg sildenafil are aimed at treating patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), a clinical and hemodynamic syndrome that results in increased vascular resistance in the small circulation, raising blood pressure levels. in the pulmonary circulation. It may occur in association with a variety of underlying medical conditions or with a disease that exclusively affects the pulmonary circulation. It is a serious and progressive disease that can lead to death. The association of drugs for PAH has been researched since the 1990s, and the use of sildenafil, as well as tadalafil, has been ratified, according to the latest global guidelines (2019), with results of clinical and functional improvement of the patient.