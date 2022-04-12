Assis continues with vaccination campaign for COVID-19, Influenza and Measles

Assisi Health continues with immunization campaigns against COVID-19 and Influenza.

In addition to the application of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd dose, the population aged 60 years and over, who have an interval of 4 months or more from the 3rd dose, can receive the 4th dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 .

This same age group also has an open calendar to receive the immunizing agent against Influenza, which can be applied together with the 4th dose of COVID-19.

The fixed points continue in the Basic Health Units, from 9 am to 12 pm in Vila Ribeiro, Vila Operária, Maria Isabel, Bonfim and Jardim Paraná and from 8 am to 12 pm at UBS Fiúza.

“We urge the public to be aware of our social media to keep up with the daily vaccination schedule and we remind you that the pandemic has not yet passed and that is why it is important to keep the vaccination cycle up to date”, oriented Aline Biondo, vaccination coordinator.

Measles vaccine

Another campaign is being carried out in Assisi, for the immunization of health professionals up to 59 years old who do not have the two doses of the measles vaccine.

This population should look for the units to receive the immunizing agent as soon as possible.

We continue with vaccination and with due care