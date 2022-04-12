At least 24 dead in floods and landslides in Philippines

MMore than 13,000 people fled to emergency shelter as the storm flooded homes and fields and cut roads and power lines, the National Disaster Agency said.

The central province of Leyte was the hardest hit, with landslides that killed 21 people in four villages, Rhyse Austero, responsible for managing natural disasters in the town of Baybay, told AFP.

Photographs published on the social network Facebook and authenticated by (AFP) show several houses in the village of Bunga, one of the hardest hit in Leyte province, covered with mud up to the roofs.

Another three people died in Mindanao, the main island in the south of the country, the National Disaster Agency previously announced.

See in the gallery some photographs of this natural disaster.

