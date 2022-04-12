At least five people are shot in a subway station in New York | World

Several people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday morning, according to the city’s Fire Department. According to preliminary information, a man shot several people at a station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, about 30 minutes from Manhattan.
Rescue workers work at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, where shots were fired – Photo: Brendan McDermid/ Reuters
According to the US news agency Associated Press, at least five people were shot. Preliminary information shows that 13 people were injured. There is still no information on the condition of the victims.
A police officer walks between cars at a Brooklyn subway station, where dozens were shot, according to the city’s fire department. — Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Police are looking for a man in a gas mask and an orange construction vest, the official said. Dozens of armed agents and police and fire brigade cars are at the scene.
According to reports, shots were heard around 8:30 am local time inside the station, which is located on 36th Street and where three subway lines D, N and R pass. There are also reports of bombs not inside the station, but the The New York Police Department said on social media that it has already done a sweep and there are no active explosives at the site. With this, the police rule out the risk of explosion.
A spokesman for the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, declined to comment as the reports were still preliminary.
Through social media, the governor of New York said on social media that she is following the situation along with the police and the operator of the subway lines.
This news is being updated.