Austrian Prime Minister Meets Putin, Says Visit Was Not ‘Friendly’ | National Journal

The Austrian Prime Minister made it clear right away that it was not a “friendly visit”. Before the meeting with the Russian president, Karl Nehammer wrote on a social network that Austria is a neutral country, but has a clear position on this war: that Russia is the aggressor and that the conflict must stop immediately.

The purpose of the meeting was to talk, mainly, about humanitarian corridors and the possibility of the end of the war. The Austrian said the conversation with Putin was “very direct, open and tough“. And that he told the Russian president that sanctions from Western countries will increase as long as civilians continue to die in Ukraine.

“I also told Putin that President Zelensky wants direct contact with him to negotiate, but there has not been a noticeable reaction,” he said.

Nehammer said he generally didn’t leave the nearly hour-and-a-half meeting with an “optimistic impression.”. The Kremlin has not released a statement about the meeting so far. Last Saturday (9), the head of government of Austria had gone to Kiev to show support for the Ukrainian president.

On another front in the diplomatic war, US President Joe Biden held on Monday (11) with the Indian Prime Minister. You U.S are pushing for India to help isolate the Russia on the international scene. It’s not what’s been happening. India has even recently increased Russian oil imports.

Biden said the United States is ready to help India diversify energy imports. Narendra Modi said he has been appealing to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to speak in person.

On Monday, the Russian government commented on an issue that has been gaining strength in Europe: the possible accession of Finland and gives Sweden to the Western military alliance, the nato. The Kremlin spokesman said that would not bring stability and security to the continent.