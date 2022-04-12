Battlefield 2042 had less than 1,000 concurrent players on Steam

The game has had a bad reception from the community since its launch

With several problems and negative reviews, battlefield 2042 did not have the reception that the Electronic Arts and the DICE were waiting for the title, company executives have already said that one of the problems had to do with the final phase of the game’s development being during the pandemic, in addition to other reasons, but the community as a whole did not embrace the company’s new war game .

To easily exemplify the failure of the game’s audience, today (11) on the Steam where the game is available, the number of 979 concurrently active players was identified, for the first time since its launch below the 1,000 user mark. This mark is not so far from the peak reached in the last 24 hours, which was 2,411 people simultaneously.

This shows that players are gradually giving up on the game, even with promises of improvements in the Electronic Arts.

New Battlefield Already In Development And Will Use “Valuable Lessons” Learned From 2042

Many of the changes that didn’t work out in the latest game must be abandoned by DICE



Despite all the difficulties, the Electronic Artseo development studio DICE continue to work to deliver improvements, the company recently promised updates with map adjustments for the coming months and has already recognized that the next title in the franchise will use valuable lessons learned from the 2042 release. are interested in playing battlefield 2042check below the specifications to play the game on PC.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

AMD Processor: Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Processor: Core i5-6600K

RAM memory: 8 GB

AMD Graphics Card: Radeon RX 560

NVIDIA Video Card: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Video memory: 4GB

Storage: 100 GB available HDD space



RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

AMD Processor: Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Processor: Core i7-4790

RAM memory: 16 GB

AMD Graphics Card: Radeon RX 6600

NVIDIA Video Card: GeForce RTX 3060

Video memory: 8GB

Storage: 100 GB available SSD space

You play battlefield 2042? What are you thinking of the game? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: eurogamer