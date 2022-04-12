Biden tells Narendra Modi buying more Russian oil is not in India’s interest | Ukraine and Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that buying more oil from Russia is not in India’s interest and could undermine the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine, U.S. officials said.

At the start of an hour-long video call that US officials described as cordial and sincere, Biden and Modi publicly expressed growing unease at the destruction inside Ukraine, especially in Bucha, where many civilians have been killed.

Biden did not actually make a request to Modi on Monday, an official said, noting that India has concerns about deepening ties between Russia and China.

The US president told Modi, however, that India’s position in the world would not be improved by reliance on Russian energy sources, US officials said.

“The president has conveyed very clearly that it is not in their interest to escalate this,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

The United States seeks more help from India to condemn and apply economic pressure to Russia for an invasion that Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

“Recently, news of the murders of innocent civilians in the city of Bucha has been very worrying,” Modi said during a brief part of the meeting open to journalists.

“We immediately condemn and call for an independent investigation.”