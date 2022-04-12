Body noises and smells: how do you know when they are normal or not? – 04/11/2022

Farting, burping, yawning, sweating, these and other human mechanisms that produce sounds and odors are absolutely normal. However, not always what is eliminated with them can be considered the same.

“Okay, but how do I know if the noises and smells my body produces are within the normal range?”, you might be wondering. And the answer, a simple medical recommendation, is: pay attention to intensities and presence of more symptoms.

Before moving on to this somewhat eschatological subject, but of general interest, although little accepted, let us briefly explain some noises and, subsequently, smells that doctors consider physiologically to be expected.

In the belly, examples are the “snoring” of hunger, the noises of the digestive process, abdominal contractions and displacements of intestinal transit. Also the sporadic farts, burps, hiccups and low snores.

As for the smells, it’s more complex. Many foods, healthy or not, intensify the odor of sweat and gas and even rotten egg fart is considered normal. Although this is a sign to drink more water (which in the intestine makes it difficult to produce the potent and smelly hydrogen sulfide gas) and to review and/or diversify the diet, especially when it is fatty or high in protein. Bad breath (halitosis) is natural without oral hygiene or when waking up and in long fasts.

When the noise is suspicious

Image: iStock

In the belly, sounds that cause doubts and deserve investigation are those that are usually very frequent, intense — and can be embarrassing — and manifest with the presence of symptoms such as pain, accumulation of gases and abdominal distension, malaise, vomiting and diarrhea. . Possible causes are: gastrointestinal infections and inflammation, obstruction, in addition to hernia, worms, lactose intolerance, celiac disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

“If the belching is constant and accompanied by burning, pain and regurgitation, it becomes a warning sign. It could be reflux or gastritis”, informs Rodrigo Barbosa, digestive system surgeon by FCMPB (Faculty of Medical Sciences of Paraíba).

The hiccup, continues the doctor, can appear from excess food or carbonated and alcoholic drinks and diseases, including brain and pneumonia. “Most of the time it’s not serious, but watch out if it persists for more than 2 days.”

About farts, if the anus is very contracted and the gases in excess, when they come out with a lot of effort and pressure, there will be sound, which can signal constipation (intestinal constipation), for example. On the other hand, loss of sphincter control (opening and closing of the anus) due to trauma or local disease, can generate involuntary and very vibrating puns.

Another type of fart to look out for is the one that comes out wet, wet (watery flatulence) and smudges clothes, a sign of intestinal disorders.

And what about the snoring noise, which can be emitted through the mouth or nose? Loud, routine, prolonged, with a temporary decrease or interruption in breathing, indicates obstructive sleep apnea, a pathological syndrome. The sound is a product of the difficulty of the air in passing through the upper areas, which at that moment are narrowed or obstructed.

Smell of carrion, stinky sweat and foot odor

Image: iStock

As explained at the beginning of the report, bad smells can be normal. However, some are not. In the case of bad breath, for example, it is naturally unpleasant, but with an odor similar to that of feces, or even rotten meat, blood, and accompanied by a bitter taste, dry mouth or white tongue, it may have to do with a health problem. oral. Among them, periodontal (gum) disease or gastrointestinal disorders, if the stench also comes out of the breath.

Back on the gas, Vanessa Padro, a surgeon at the Digestive System Specialty Center at Hospital Nove de Julho (SP), warns: “Black poop, like tar, which sinks fast and exhales an intense and horrible smell, characteristic of bleeding . I already have a stinky burp and all day, which is not normal, indicates poor digestion and an inflammatory process in the stomach”.

Bacteria, such as the irritant H. pyloriand lactose intolerance may be behind the picture.

Speaking of bacteria —and fungi—, those that feed on sweat when left unchecked on feet, armpits, genitals, nipples and scalp cause foot odor, stink and sour smell. If these smells are constant, followed by peeling and damage in relationships, they can configure bromhidrosis, a common disorder in adolescence, due to hormones, but still related to diabetes, alcoholism, diet (onion, pepper, garlic) or use of antibiotics. .

How to deal with imbalances

Image: iStock

Each cause of noise or abnormal smell requires a specific medical approach. When it comes to abdominal symptoms, Vinícius Nunes, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Hospital Aliança, in Salvador, comments that tests, such as blood tests, tomography, endoscopy, colonoscopy, and then indicated treatments, ranging from dietary changes, of medications, surgeries and psychotherapeutic follow-up.

“Most of the gases that cause discomfort are in the large intestine. The colon is very rich in bacteria and if food is not digested properly it will ferment and produce many of them. They favor, even in healthy individuals, carbohydrates, artificial sugars, grains and various But anxiety is also a factor (because it favors eating quickly) and can lead to excessive burping, because a lot of air is swallowed, so it must be treated”, says Nunes.

Persistent hiccups, whose attacks can come from various diseases that affect and irritate or damage the diaphragm and the phrenic and vagus nerves (two of the peripheral structures of the nervous system that communicate between the body and the brain), involve the use of muscle relaxants, antiemetics, antipsychotics, respiratory maneuvers, massages and surgeries.

To stop snoring and apnea, it is first necessary to consult a specialist in sleep medicine (gastro, neurologist, ENT, pulmonologist). Then, go for a lifestyle review (lose weight, hydrate more, stop smoking and drinking) and/or even for intraoral appliances, specific surgeries, orthodontic interventions and speech therapy exercises.

As for bad mouth and skin odors, they require, in order, a dentist (if there are gastrointestinal disorders involved in halitosis, the treatment is multidisciplinary) and a dermatologist.

Remember to maintain good oral hygiene and regular appointments. Finally, to avoid foot odor, stink and sour, use deodorants, talc, creams, shampoos and specific soaps and being bromhidrosis, treatment can include change in diet, medications and even surgery.