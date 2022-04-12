Boy escapes accident by being left with toy latch open | World

Reproduction / 9 News Child got the lock open in toy

A 4-year-old boy was left with his seat belt buckled on a freefall ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show park in Australia, and narrowly escaped a serious accident.

Images shared on the internet show Tristan Curtis sitting on the toy and with the safety lock open, while the children next door have it closed.

The boy’s mother saw the scene outside and was frightened by the possibility of an accident. “The girl [operadora do brinquedo] stopped the ride but didn’t leave the cabin, so another parent had to get him off the device,” Sky Bourstani Curtis told Daily Telegraph

. “My husband and I weren’t tall enough to reach it. They just didn’t pull the latch down, didn’t check it.”

According to her, her son has autism, so it was “difficult” to know how he was feeling after the incident.

Playback / Facebook Operator stopped the toy after people shouted warning about the lock

Another witness told the newspaper that the operator “had no idea” that the boy was not safe in the toy. “They pressed the emergency button, but it looks like the operator couldn’t get the toy down, someone had to go there and make the child jump,” said Eva Levy, who watched the scene. “People who were at the scene had to shout for the toy to be stopped.”

according to The Sun

event organizers began an investigation into the incident.

“The safety of customers at the Show is paramount and we have closed the children’s freefall ride following a reported issue with a lock,” a spokeswoman for the park said. “The toy’s safety systems worked well to prevent any injuries and the equipment will not work again until a full investigation has been completed and the ride has been approved by expert engineers.”