Brazil presents an inhospitable scenario for productive investment

posted on 11/04/2022 05:57 / updated 11/04/2022 05:58



(credit: Marcello Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil)

With inflation soaring and accumulating highs never seen since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994, and the prospects of a slowdown or stagnation of economic growth, both in Brazil and in the rest of the world, due to the war in Ukraine, investments productive sectors, which make the economy turn more sustainably, should not take off in 2022, warn analysts. On the contrary. The year has barely begun and analysts’ perspectives are that, in the middle of an election year – when federal and regional governments tend to spend more in search of reelection – the tendency is for productive investments to fall, due to the escalation of the basic interest rate. economy (Selic), currently at 11.75% per year. Some estimates predict interest rates reaching 14% by August after the surprise in the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in March.

Analysts recognize that there is no prospect of investment growth this year, mainly because they do not see economic activity reacting, because the country does not have the strength for growth after the 17.2% rise in Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), thermometer of productive investments in the country, in 2021.

Last year, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 4.6% after falling 3.9% in 2020, less than the global averages of 4.9% in 2021 and -3.6% , in 2020. The most recent median of market estimates from the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin predicts a 0.5% increase in this year’s GDP, while the world, according to Banco Bradesco’s estimates, is 4.6%. The bank is optimistic about the market, as it estimates a 1% increase in GDP in 2022.

Alessandra Ribeiro, a partner at Tendências Consultoria, is projecting a 4.2% drop in productive investments this year. “We are finalizing the mapping, but we believe that there should no longer be the accounting effect of importing oil platforms”, she highlights, referring to the process of internationalization of Petrobras platforms that never left the country to take advantage of Repetro’s tax incentive. Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, does not forecast GDP growth this year and estimates a drop in investments of around 3%. “The government has accelerated some concessions, because of the elections. But private investment is still retracted”, he explains.

It is also worth mentioning that there was an inflow of foreign investment into the country seeking high interest rates and assets from commodity exporting companies, mainly on the Stock Exchange. “These are short-term investments in the stock exchange that are happening due to the global situation, now, with the war in Ukraine and accelerated inflation. But the current moment is very uncertain, and it is not for long-term investments”, says the MB economist.

record high price

On Friday, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released the IPCA data, which accelerated 0.61 percentage point in relation to February, to 1.62%, the biggest change for the month in 28 years, or that is, since 1994, when the index was 42.75%. In the 12-month period up to last month, the IPCA, which measures official inflation, jumped 11.30%, reinforcing the thesis that inflationary pressures should not be dissipated so easily, which will demand a greater burden from the Central Bank in the Selic rate to contain inflation below the ceiling of the target determined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), of 5%.

Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV, reinforces that one of the impacts of the BC’s monetary tightening should directly affect productive investment. “This year, investments should shrink 2.9% and a part of this impact will be in civil construction and the other, in machinery and equipment. We will have a combination of accommodation and a slowdown in investments”, he says. He predicts that 2022 GDP should not be negative, and should grow by 0.5%, because there will be help from the services sector, due to the reopening, and from agribusiness, due to commodity exports, whose prices are skyrocketing due to the war. in Ukraine.

uncertainties

Economist Silvia Matos, coordinator of the Macro Bulletin of the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV Ibre), recognizes that, this year, uncertainties for long-term investors have increased and not just because of this year’s elections in Brazil. “The year 2022 will be difficult and the certainty is that everyone will have to know how to swim in turbulent waters”, she summarizes. “As there is an election, in principle, this risk is mapped, but the war in Ukraine helped the search for a return. It is sad to see that there are those who are profiting from the war and with the real appreciating. it means that Brazil will be wonderful. Some segments will benefit, but this war can be disruptive”, he explains.

In the opinion of Silvia Matos, the movement of foreign investors is the result of high interest rates and the depreciated capital stock, and, because of this, it is necessary to think rationally, as this flow can change direction at any moment, if the United States starts to raise interest rates more quickly. “This movement is far from being sustainable investment”, she emphasizes.

The Ibre economist recalls that, for the country to be able to grow above its potential, which has shrunk in recent years and is below 2%, the investment rate in relation to GDP needs to be around 24% to 25%. In 2019, it was 19.2% and this year it should be below that. “The growth of the economy in 2021 was very uneven and, in the face of so many uncertainties and with the country’s economic growth stagnant, with persistent and double-digit inflation, unemployment will remain high and there will be no relief for family income. : There is no good news”, he laments.