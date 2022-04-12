Brazilian is awarded the ‘Oscar of Photography’ with images of the destruction of the Amazon | amazon

The photographic series “Amazon Dystopia”, by Brazilian Lalo de Almeida, photojournalist for the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, won in the ‘Long Duration’ category of the World Press Photo (WPP), the most prestigious photojournalism award in the world.

The images, made for Folha de São Paulo and Panos Pictures, document the threat to the Amazon rainforest from deforestation, mining, infrastructure development and exploitation of natural resources. Part of them was published in the series “Amazônia sob Bolsonaro”.

2 of 16 Munduruku community members line up to board a plane at Altamira Airport in Pará, Brazil — Photo: Lalo de Almeida for Folha de S.Paulo Members of the Munduruku community line up to board a plane at Altamira Airport in Pará, Brazil — Photo: Lalo de Almeida for Folha de S.Paulo

“This project portrays something that not only has negative effects on the local community, but also globally, as it generates a chain reaction,” said WPP Jury President Rena Effendi.

The record by Canadian Amber Bracken, entitled Kamloops Residential School (“Kamloops Residential School”), was the big winner of the award, winning the ‘Photo of the Year’ category.

Bracken was working for the American newspaper The New York Times when he took the award-winning photo.

3 of 16 Crosses with dresses dangling from them are seen down a road with a rainbow in the background — Photo: Amber Bracken for ‘The New York Times’ Crosses with dresses dangling from them are seen down a road with a rainbow in the background — Photo: Amber Bracken for ‘The New York Times’

The image shows red dresses hanging from crosses along a road to honor children who died at Kamloops Indian Residential School, an institution created in the province of British Columbia, Canada, in the late 19th century to “integrate” indigenous children into the white culture.

The registration was made in June 2021 after the detection of up to 215 unmarked graves at the site of the former school, which was closed in 1978.

“It’s an image that is etched in your memory, it inspires a kind of sensory reaction,” said Jury President Rena Effendi.

“I could almost hear the stillness in this photograph, a peaceful moment of global assessment of the history of colonization, not just in Canada but across the world.”

Considered the “Oscars of Photography”, World Press Photo recognizes the best in photojournalism and documentary photography every year. After each ceremony, the winning portraits are brought together in a traveling exhibition visited by millions of people from around 40 countries.

The 2022 winners were chosen from 64,823 entries submitted by 4,066 photographers from 130 countries.

Matthew Abbott won in the ‘History’ category with his series “Saving Forests with Fire”, taken for National Geographic magazine and Panos Pictures.

4 of 16 Nawarddeken Chief Conrad Maralngurra burns grass to protect the Mamadawerre community from end-of-season ‘wildfires’, in Mamadawerre, Arnhem Land, Australia on May 3, 2021 — Photo: Matthew Abbott for National Geographic Nawarddeken Chief Conrad Maralngurra burns grass to protect the Mamadawerre community from end-of-season ‘wildfires’, in Mamadawerre, Arnhem Land, Australia, May 3, 2021 — Photo: Matthew Abbott for National Geographic

The photos show Indigenous Australians strategically burning land in a practice known as “Cool Burning”, in which the fire moves slowly, only burns the underbrush and removes the fuel buildup that fuels the larger flames.

The series featured the Nawarddeken people of West Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory State of Australia, who have been practicing the practice for tens of thousands of years.

5 of 16 Indigenous Australians set fire to tree bark to produce a source of natural light to help hunt snakes in Djulkar, Arnhem Land, Australia, July 22, 2021 — Photo: Matthew Abbott for National Geographic Indigenous Australians set fire to tree bark to produce a source of natural light to help hunt snakes in Djulkar, Arnhem Land, Australia, July 22, 2021 — Photo: Matthew Abbott for National Geographic

“Blood is a Seed” (“Blood is a Seed”), by Ecuadorian Isadora Romero, won in the ‘Open Format’ category.

6 of 16 Poster of a photographic project by Isadora Romero — Photo: Isadora Romero (via BBC) Isadora Romero’s photographic project poster — Photo: Isadora Romero (via BBC)

Through personal stories and a trip to Romero’s ancestral village, Une, in the department of Cundinamarca, Colombia, the project questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge.

Regional winners of the competition were also announced, some of which can be seen below.

7 of 16 A protester throws a tear gas canister during a protest demanding an end to military rule, in Khartoum, Sudan, on December 30, 2021 — Photo: Faiz Abubakr Mohamed (via BBC) A protester throws a tear gas canister during a protest demanding an end to military rule, in Khartoum, Sudan, on December 30, 2021 – Photo: Faiz Abubakr Mohamed (via BBC)

Africa, ‘Stories’ category: “Fear of going to school”, by Sodiq Adelakun Adekola, Nigeria, for Agence France-Presse (AFP)

8 of 16 Aminah Labaran (not her real name) cries at her home in Jangebe, northwestern Nigeria’s Zamfara state, on February 27, 2021, the day after the kidnapping of her two daughters — Photo: Sodiq Adelakun Adekola for AFP Aminah Labaran (not her real name) cries at her home in Jangebe, northwestern Nigeria’s Zamfara state, on February 27, 2021, the day after the kidnapping of her two daughters — Photo: Sodiq Adelakun Adekola for AFP

Asia, ‘Individuals’ category: “Palestinian Children in Gaza”, by Fatima Shbair, Gaza, for Getty Images

9 of 16 Palestinian children gather with candles during a fragile ceasefire in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on May 25, 2021, following a neighborhood children’s protest against attacks on Gaza — Photo: Fatima Shbair for Getty Images Palestinian children gather with candles during a fragile ceasefire in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on May 25, 2021, following a neighborhood children’s protest against attacks on Gaza — Photo: Fatima Shbair for Getty Images

Asia, ‘Stories’ category: “The Cinema of Kabul”, by Bram Janssen, Netherlands, for Associated Press (AP)

10 of 16 Gul Mohammed, who works as an usher at Cinema Ariana in Kabul, Afghanistan, poses for a photograph on Nov 4, 2021 — Photo: Bram Janssen for AP Gul Mohammed, who works as an usher at Cinema Ariana in Kabul, Afghanistan, poses for a photograph on November 4, 2021 — Photo: Bram Janssen for AP

Europe, category ‘Individuals’: “Forest fires on the Island of Evia” by Konstantinos Tsakalidis, Greece, for Bloomberg News

11 of 16 An elderly woman screams as a fire approaches her home in the village of Gouves on the island of Evia, Greece on August 8, 2021 — Photo: Konstantinos Tsakalidis for Bloomberg News An elderly woman screams as a fire approaches her home in the village of Gouves on the island of Evia, Greece, on August 8, 2021 — Photo: Konstantinos Tsakalidis for Bloomberg News

Europe, ‘Stories’ category: “As the frozen earth burns” by Nanna Heitmann, Russia/Germany, for Magnum Photos

12 of 16 Local firefighting volunteers take a break to eat at a field in Magaras, central Sakha, Siberia, Russia on July 1, 2021 — Photo: Nanna Heitmann for Magnum Photos Local firefighting volunteers take a break to eat in a field in Magaras, central Sakha, Siberia, Russia on July 1, 2021 — Photo: Nanna Heitmann for Magnum Photos

North and Central America, ‘Stories’ category: “The People Who Feed America”, by Ismail Ferdous, Bangladesh, for Agence VU

13 of 16 Sandra Sibert sits with her husband, James, in the room where she had to be in isolation with Covid-19, in Sioux Falls, in the State of South Dakota, USA — Photo: Ismail Ferdous for Agence VU Sandra Sibert sits with her husband, James, in the room where she had to be in isolation with Covid-19, in Sioux Falls, in the state of South Dakota, USA – Photo: Ismail Ferdous for Agence VU

South America, category ‘Individuals’: “Eviction of the San Isidro Settlement”, by Vladimir Encina, Colombia

14 of 16 Police officers arrest a man as his wife and family resist, during evictions of people from the San Isidro settlement in Puerto Caldas, Risaralda, Colombia, on March 6, 2021 — Photo: Vladimir Encina Police officers arrest a man as his wife and family resist, during evictions of people from the San Isidro settlement in Puerto Caldas, Risaralda, Colombia, on March 6, 2021 — Photo: Vladimir Encina

South America, ‘Stories’ category: “The Promise”, by Irina Werning, Argentina, for the Pulitzer Center

15 of 16 Antonella studies via Zoom, using her mother’s cell phone, in her room at home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 13, 2021 — Photo: Irina Werning for Pulitzer Center Antonella studies via Zoom, using her mother’s cell phone, in her room at home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 13, 2021 — Photo: Irina Werning for Pulitzer Center

Southeast Asia and Oceania, ‘Individuals’ category: “Slingshots”, by Anonymous, for The New York Times

16 of 16 Protesters use slingshots and other homemade weapons in clashes with security forces in Yangon, Myanmar — Photo: Anonymous, for The New York Times Protesters use slingshots and other homemade weapons in clashes with security forces in Yangon, Myanmar — Photo: Anonymous, for The New York Times