Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium announced for PS4

Capcom has announced the Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium collection for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The edition will feature 32 arcade classics promoted between the 1980s and 1990s and will provide additional rewards for those who pre-order, such as the shoot ’em up Three Wonders.

The publisher did not provide further details, but a listing in Microsoft Store backend reports that the launch will take place on July 22. Furthermore, SonSon, An adventure game released in 1984 for the Famicom and inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West by writer Wu Cheng’en will be available for free download via the Stadium library.

The game will consist of an updated version of Capcom Arcade Stadium, a package that brought titles such as Commando, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Bionic Commando, Final Fight, Street Fighter II and many others. In keeping with the original’s concept, 2nd Stadium will add new DLC features, online functionality, instant save, difficulty modes, rewind and improved console performance.

An official statement should be issued soon.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

While Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium does not arrive, read below the description of its predecessor (via PS Store):

Shooting, fighting, action — all your favorite genres in this exciting collection! Capcom Arcade Stadium brings back all the arcade nostalgia, while adding exciting new features you wish you had back then!

