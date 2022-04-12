Carbohydrate fattening? Is milk bad? 5 myths and truths of healthy eating







will eat fattening carbohydrate? have a glass of Can milk harm your health? These and other doubts are usually common among people who decide to adopt a healthier food lifestyle.

It is a fact that the food it is one of the pillars of health and even physical composition. It is often crucial, both for those who want to lose weight and for those who want to gain muscle mass. However, contrary to what some imagine, it is not necessary to suffer to have a good diet throughout the year.

And that’s why, with the help of nutritionist Adriana Zanardo, we’ve separated five myths and truths about a really healthy diet. Check out:

1) Carbohydrate fattening? Myth

Because it is a great source of energy, many believe that carbohydrates are fattening. However, what will make your body accumulate fat is the caloric surplus with little or no stimulus from physical activity.

According to the nutritionist, it is essential for the body and its absence can cause many metabolic disorders. Therefore, carbohydrate is fattening only when it is ingested in an uncontrolled and exaggerated way, just like any other nutrient.

2) Is milk bad for health? It depends

According to Adriana, the milk found on the market contains a multitude of artificial components for conservation. Therefore, thinking about the quality of food, its excess consumption can be harmful to health. In addition, the proteins present in the drink are considered allergenic. But if your body tolerates the intake well, there is no reason to worry. Just don’t overdo it.

3) Should an “ideal dish” have different ingredients? Truth

For the nutritionist, a good meal should have the following foods: energy foods (cereals, grains and tubers); builders (meat, fish and pulses) and regulators (vegetables, foliage and legumes). The proportion may vary according to the purpose and conditions of your body, but the general recommendation is: 50% regulators, 25% builders and 25% energy.

4) Are whole foods better? It depends

Most of the time, according to Adriana, this is true. Whole foods help improve the gut and balance of the body, due to the higher nutritional concentration. In addition to promoting energy in a lasting way. However, its consumption must be balanced, since, even in the whole version, foods contain calories, fat and sodium.

5) Are there foods that lose weight? Myth

No food is able to act in isolation, either against or in favor of fat burning. According to the specialist, it is the daily and constant choices that make the individual achieve positive results, both in weight loss and in health maintenance.

