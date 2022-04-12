Cemetery of cylinders scares the population of the capital of Mexico – News

Almost every night, César and his wife leave their apartment due to the strong smell of gas emanating from a huge gas cylinder cemetery in Mexico City.

They fear that, in addition to affecting their quality of life, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG, for domestic use) that escapes from the cylinders will cause an explosion or make them sick.

“The smell is so strong at night, so unbearable, it seems that the stove is not closed properly,” César Rivera, 37, told AFP.





Aerial footage from AFP shows the accumulation of thousands of old multicolored cylinders in an old refinery owned by state-owned Pemex, surrounded by popular neighborhoods in the west of the capital.

The cylinders, with a capacity of 20 to 30 kilos and currently exposed to high temperatures, accentuate the abandoned image of the 18 de Marzo plant, which has not been used since 1991.

“The administration of the building asked us not to smoke, not to use the stove’s burners when the smell is stronger. It completely changed our lives”, adds César, along with neighbors who are unhappy with the deposit.





This programmer says he’s been living with the problem for eight months, but it wasn’t until January that they found out that the smell was coming from the old complex.

Odorless, LPG is made up of butane and propane, but is mixed with mercaptan so that its nauseating smell allows it to be detected.





Although “the gases produced by their combustion are not toxic or carcinogenic […]in case of leaks, clouds form […] that can be explosive and can suffocate people in small spaces,” says the National Commission for the Efficient Use of Energy on its website.

The cylinders were placed there by the government company Gas Bienestar – created in 2021 to increase competition in the sector -, after the free exchange of old or damaged cylinders for new, white ones.

In January, the Government of Mexico City said in a statement that Pemex was in the process of removing the artifacts.

Contacted by AFP, the company said that “there is no schedule for interviews at the moment”. Civil Defense also did not respond to a request for information about the risks.

“We felt like throwing up and had severe headaches,” says José Juan Macías, 44, at his woodworking shop next door. In the afternoon, he closes the windows of the place, despite the heat.

“They [as autoridades] say that nothing is happening […]but we all think there is some danger, so we always take precautions not to light anything when it smells too much, for fear of an explosion,” he adds.





Firefighters at the Tacuba plant receive daily reports of gas leaks, but in reality it is from cylinders.

“We went to the old refinery, but they don’t see us,” says fire chief César Suárez, who warns that the lack of information and coordination limits the development of an emergency plan.

Ricardo Torres, a researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Unam), explains that, once mixed, the components “cannot be separated”.

“If the refinery’s neighbors smell it all the time, it’s because the cylinders still have residues of all the elements”, he observes.

Torres says that LPG contributes to the formation of ozone, which at ground level is a powerful pollutant for people and the environment.

It is “a ticking time bomb”, warns César Rivera.



