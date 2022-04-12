Chemotherapy patients have new space for treatment

The General Hospital of Roraima Rubens de Souza Bento, now has a new structure for people who need to undergo chemotherapy in the state.

With the expansion of the new space at Unacon (High Complexity Unit in Oncology), chemotherapy patients will have two new rooms, going from the current eight appointments at a time to 15.

According to the Secretary of Health, Cecília Lorenzon, the delivery of the new space was one of the Government’s goals.

“With the new space in the unit, patients and servers will have access to a service based on reception and humanization”, said Lorenzon.

Director of Unacon, Dr. Anderson Benetta, (PHOTO:Nilzete Franco/FolhaBV)



According to Unacon director Dr. Anderson Benetta, since the beginning of the pandemic, patients were undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Cecor (Centro Oncologico de Roraima). With the delivery of the new rooms, the population is once again served within the General Hospital itself.

“From now on, patients will receive treatment again within the unit, in this new chemotherapy space that we are now offering. A comfortable and fully air-conditioned environment and, with that, patients have all services within the structure itself, offering greater practicality to everyone”, highlighted Anderson.

HOW THE SERVICE WORKS

Unacon-RR only receives patients diagnosed with cancer. In Roraima, exams for the diagnosis of the disease are carried out at Hospital Coronel Mota, Reference Center for Women’s Health and Hospital Materno Infantil Nossa Senhora de Nazareth.

After confirming the diagnosis, the patient is referred to the Unacon-RR which points out which treatments should be performed. The duration varies and can reach two years.

ABOUT THE UNIT

Unacon-RR performed almost 76 thousand consultations in 2020 and 80 thousand in 2021. The numbers are quite expressive, taking into account that it is the only public unit accredited by the MS (Ministry of Health) to operate with this type of service in the state .

The unit also assists immigrant patients, especially Venezuelans seeking treatment.