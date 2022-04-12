Conitec recommended treatment with Viagra active ingredient

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec) recommended, last February, the use of the active ingredient of Viagra in the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. But the prescription of sildenafil must be in combination with bosentan, another drug also designed for the same purpose.

Earlier, the press reported that the Armed Forces purchased 35,000 sildenafil citrate pills, at 25mg and 50mg, under the argument of treating this disease. The military, however, did not provide data on how many patients they have.

In the report produced by Conitec two months ago, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) has been described as a rare disease that causes high blood pressure in the blood vessels that supply the lungs. “It is a rare disease, of a serious and progressive nature that, each year, affects between 1.9 and 3.7 people in every 1 million.”

“Symptoms of PAH include progressive dyspnea (shortness of breath), chronic fatigue, lower limb edema (swelling in the legs and feet), accumulation of fluid in the abdomen (water belly), changes in heart sounds, fainting and bluish discoloration. of the skin (cyanosis). The disease can lead to heart failure and death.”

The evaluation of the incorporation into the SUS of the combined therapy of these drugs, as complementary treatment alternatives, was demanded by the Secretariat of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE/MS), commanded by Sandra de Castro Barros.

In the SUS, there are already protocols for the treatment of PAH with the use of sildenafil, bosentan, in addition to nifedipine, amlodipine, iloprost and ambrisentan.

Due to the complexity of the diagnosis and the characteristics of the disease, however, the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT) of the HAP “recommends that patient follow-up should be multidisciplinary, preferably carried out in specialized centers” — in addition to non-drug measures, such as reducing the use of salt in the diet.

Read the Conitec report here.

