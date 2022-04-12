Corn starts to accumulate: Does it affect the price?

Global forage grain production for 2021/22 was raised by 2.7 million tons by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), for a total of 1,501.6 million. “The prospect of foreign forage grains [fora EUA] for 2021/22 this month is higher production, reduced trade and higher ending stocks compared to last month,” the report points out.

According to the USDA, global corn production is forecast to be highest in Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan and the European Union. “For Brazil, production was high, reflecting the increase in area; Yield expectations are essentially unchanged this month, as much of the second crop will enter the critical phase of development in April,” points out TF Consultoria Agroecoómica.

On the world stage, the USDA report points to higher corn production in Indonesia, as “a larger area more than compensates for a slight reduction in yield. Maize production increased for the EU, mainly reflecting increases in Germany, Romania and the Czech Republic. Foreign barley production is lower with reductions for the EU and Tunisia”.

“The main changes in global trade include the forecast of lower corn exports to Ukraine, Serbia and Paraguay, with increases for Brazil, Canada and India. Corn imports are reduced for China, Chile and Bangladesh, but increased for Iran. Ending foreign corn inventories are on the rise, mainly reflecting increases for Ukraine, Serbia, EU and Indonesia that are partially offset by a reduction for Canada. Global corn ending stocks, at 305.5 million tonnes, are up 4.5 million tonnes from last month,” the USDA concludes.