Covid-19 Bulletin: Conquista has three residents hospitalized; in three days, 11 new cases were registered and no deaths – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

Covid-19 Bulletin: Conquista has three residents hospitalized; in three days, 11 new cases were registered and no deaths

Eleven new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Vitória da Conquista in the last three days. According to the bulletin of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) this Monday (11), there are 44,634 histories of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of this total, 43,923 patients are already recovered and 22 are still in recovery. The weekend also saw no deaths from the coronavirus, and the death toll remains at 689.

There are still 86 suspected cases awaiting final classification (clinical-epidemiological and/or laboratory investigation).

Bed occupancy – At the moment, nine patients are hospitalized in part of the 68 SUS beds in the municipality for the treatment of Covid-19, being three residents of the municipality, one in the ICU and two in the infirmary.

In addition to patients from Vitória da Conquista, people from Caatiba, Caetité, Itapetinga, Livramento de Nossa Senhora, Piripá and Tremedal are also hospitalized.

Click here to view the newsletter in full.

The Municipal Health Department provides an online channel for notification of suspicious cases, the Notifica Covid-19, so that the citizen can self-register for monitoring.

The SMS Call Center is available at the central number 3429-3450. The Call Center is open from 8 am to 6 pm and is also available to answer questions from the population about Covid-19 and assist people with suspicious symptoms.

