Cyberpunk 2077 will receive more content, including expansions and bug fixes

CD Projekt RED recognizes there is still work to be done on the open world RPG

Originally released in December 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 since then it has received several updates and performance improvements that aim to erase the bad initial impression that left on consumers. While CD Projekt RED has done a good job in this regard, the company recognizes that it still has adjustments to make and has committed to continue supporting the game.

In a broadcast carried out by the company, mission director Pawel Sasko stated that the team is aware that “there’s still work to be done”. According to him, fan feedback is being heard and your team is reviewing”daily” the possibilities available to improve the tasks proposed by the game.

“We are still improving the game, because we are aware that there is work to be done.,” said Sasko. “We are very happy that you like version 1.5, it gives us more incentives to work for you, which shows that you appreciate it,” continued the mission director.

CD Projekt RED is already working on expansions for the game

In the same live stream, Sasko confirmed that the CD Projekt RED team is already working on more cool elements and expansions for the game. However, he states that he cannot reveal at the moment more details about what the developer’s future plans are.

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest update was released in February of this year, with focus on bug fixes that passed in the big update 1.5, which arrived in the same month. The patch was responsible for debuting the version of “new generation” of the game, causing him to become get more out of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S hardware.



recently the CD Projekt RED has revealed that it will abandon its proprietary tool RedEngine for the development of a new The Witcherbut it will still be used to underpin new Cyberpunk 2077 content. So far the developer did not reveal a prediction of when the game’s expansions should arrive — according to the company’s initial plans, at least two major story-focused content should reach the title in the future.

Source: Eurogamer