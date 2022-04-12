director chose game over Verum Rex

Square Enix revealed Kingdom Hearts 4 last Sunday (10) during an event commemorating the franchise’s 20th anniversary, but another game could be in the spotlight. According to Tetsuya Nomura, director of IP, a project Verum Rex, a game presented in KH 3, just didn’t get off the ground because the current focus is Sora.

Verum Rex is a video game marketed in the Toy Story universe, in Kingdom Hearts 3. Apparently, the ideas put on the table seemed to be geared towards the production of this title, not focusing on the creation of a sequel involving the hero with the key. .

For Nomura, responsible for the decision to produce Kingdom Hearts 4, it would be more interesting to focus on continuing the Sora saga rather than making Verum Rex. Ultimately, the game was announced during the franchise’s 20th anniversary event.

Like Verum Rex, KH 4 will take place in Quadratum. If the protagonist fails in the mission to save this world, he will not be able to meet his animated friends again. Watch Sora’s first interaction with this “normal universe”:

Verum Rex is based on Final Fantasy Versus XIII, which eventually became Final Fantasy XV. Will Yozora participate in this mission to save Quadratum?

Star Wars could appear in Kingdom Hearts 4

A machine from the Star Wars universe, apparently, showed up in the Kingdom Hearts 4 reveal trailer. With that, the Disney film franchise could make its debut in the Square Enix game. See more details here!