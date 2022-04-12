Doctors warn parents about rising cases of scarlet fever and chickenpox in the UK – Crescer Magazine

+



Cases of the rash are on the rise in the UK and doctors have urged those responsible for the children to be on the alert. THE UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) issued a warning to parents after nearly 3,500 cases of scarlet fever were reported between September 2021 and March 2022 in England, the British newspaper reported. daily mail.

Although the number of scarlet fever cases averaged 8,605 over the same period over the previous five years, experts are concerned that another disease has also seen an increase in cases: chickenpox. According to doctors, the simultaneous circulation of the two diseases can be dangerous for children, as the mixture of the two bacterial infections can make treatment difficult.

Experts also point out that infections decreased during the pandemic, due to the social distancing measures adopted to contain the spread of covid-19, however, they are now returning at higher levels, mainly affecting day care centers and pre school.

Despite being mild in most cases, scarlet fever is highly infectious and so the British safety agency urged parents to be on the lookout. It is worth remembering that the symptoms of the disease include sore throat, headache and fever with red rash on the skin. Early treatment is important as it helps to reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia and transmission of the infection.

Chickenpox (Photo: Thinkstock)

Scarlet fever

Have you noticed that your child has spots all over their body, especially their armpits and groin? This is the most obvious sign of scarlet fever, a disease transmitted by the bacteria streptococcus pyogenes. Other frequent signs are high fever (above 38ºC), malaise, intense sore throat, lack of appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and “raspberry” tongue – it feels rough, like sandpaper.

It is common for children, especially between the ages of 3 and 8, to get scarlet fever. At this stage, their immune system is developing and living together at school facilitates transmission. In most cases, the problem arises as a complication of tonsillitis. How does it happen? The bacterium that causes the disease releases a toxin: some people have a reaction to the substance, due to a genetic predisposition. That’s why the red spots appear. “The child can be colonized by streptococcus pyogenes and show no signs. It is as if the micro-organism is asleep”, explains Milena de Paulis, pediatrician at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (SP).

Diagnosis

To find out if your child has scarlet fever, seek medical help. The diagnosis is simple and can be done by clinical evaluation, in the office. It is also possible to detect the presence of the bacteria through a quick test, available in hospitals, in which a cotton swab collects the secretion of the throat. But, as the symptoms are very characteristic, it is not mandatory to take the exam to verify the disease.

Treatment

It’s simple: just take the antibiotic prescribed by the pediatrician. It is expected that, with the evolution of the condition, the skin of the fingers will start to flake off – no need to worry. And it’s worth stressing: scarlet fever can be easily cured, as long as the treatment is followed correctly. Although the crisis regresses naturally, waiting for the symptoms to resolve spontaneously can lead to serious complications, such as rheumatic fever and chronic heart problems.

How to prevent disease transmission

– Do not send the child to school or day care when he has the disease;

– Keep the environment airy, even in the cold. In cooler months, people tend to close their windows and get crowded: scarlet fever is more common at this time;

– Do not share cups or cutlery. Saliva can transmit the disease;

– Wash your hands well.

Chickenpox

It is the popular name for chickenpox, an infectious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which mainly affects children under 10 years of age. The child may have a low to moderate fever, flu-like symptoms (body aches, malaise and lack of appetite) and the typical red vesicles (blisters) all over the skin. About four days after they appear, they turn into crusty sores, which cause intense itching, discomfort and pain. Symptoms can take eight to 14 days to disappear.

Streaming

The disease is highly contagious. The virus is transmitted by coughing and sneezing droplets, which spread through the air and reach the nose or mouth of other children. The same happens with objects that are shared in nurseries and schools, such as toys, cups and cutlery. It is also possible to contract the disease from direct contact with the fluid in the blisters. Transmission begins one to two days before the skin lesions appear.

Treatment

As it is a viral disease, there is no specific treatment. The indicated medications are symptomatic, such as those that alleviate fever and body aches, or antihistamines, allies in relieving itching. In the past, in an attempt to minimize discomfort, parents gave baths with different substances (potassium permanganate, corn starch, mentholated talc, etc.), but this is contraindicated. To alleviate itching, warm baths and compresses are recommended. Medical literature also considers colloidal oatmeal baths (an extra-fine flour produced without chemicals) beneficial because it moisturizes and soothes the skin. But be careful: only your child’s pediatrician can prescribe it, in addition to guiding how to use it.

How to prevent the disease?

With vaccination! The National Immunization Program (PNI) provides a dose of the varicella vaccine at 4 years of age, corresponding to the second dose of the varicella regimen. The first dose is given at 15 months as part of the tetraviral vaccine (SCR-V), which protects against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox. The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) and the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm) recommend two doses of the varicella vaccine: the first at 12 months and the second between 15 and 24 months of age. These doses coincide with the SCR vaccine vaccination schedule and therefore the SCR-V vaccine can be used in both doses, informs SBIm.

