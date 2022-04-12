Does intermittent fasting cited by Scooby make good cells ‘eat’ bad ones? – Health

Although some studies point to benefits of fasting against cancer, there is still no scientific consensus. (photo: Pixabay/Disclosure)

Intermittent fasting is a therapeutic strategy used since the beginnings of medicine and a habit, or rather, a tradition of some religions such as Islam, which preaches Ramad, a month in which the faithful do not eat during the day. In recent years, thousands of scientific studies have reported the advantages and limitations of intermittent fasting to treat obesity and other metabolic disorders.

“From some time to now, fasting has gained more and more followers, for health reasons. Intermittent fasting has gained considerable scientific and popular repercussion, being introduced as a method of feeding under certain conditions, in clinical practice, mainly because of the evolution of obesity in the world, which leads the scientific community to seek strategies to combat it. This way, it became better known and accepted in the academic world”, explains the nutritionist Marcella Garcez, director and professor of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

With the success of the method, it is common for fasting to be “on the lips of the people”, however, when it comes to health, care must be taken when approaching and disseminating the subject, which was not the case with some speeches by surfer Pedro Scooby at BBB22 . The confined said he practiced fasting for 16 hours, because “the cells start to consume themselves. That’s why the good cells eat the bad, the cancerous ones”, said Pedro.

But really how does it work? In summary, the expert clarifies that, although there is evidence that intermittent fasting can be a way to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, thus preventing cancer, there is still no scientific consensus on the subject and more research still needs to confirm the hypothesis. .

Preclinical studies and clinical trials have shown that intermittent fasting has broad-spectrum benefits for many health conditions such as obesity, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, cancers and neurological disorders.

“Animal models show that intermittent fasting improves health over a lifetime, it remains to be determined whether people can maintain intermittent fasting for years and potentially accumulate the benefits seen in animal models. The beneficial effects of the practice involve metabolic exchanges and resistance to stress.” cell phone”, says Garcez.

The most studied hypothesis is that food restriction for long periods, in protocols of 16 to 48 hours, may be related to the modulation of autophagy, a degradation and recycling phenomenon that cells use to eliminate toxins.

A Brazilian study by UNIFESP, published in 2018, points to the possibility of using dietary manipulation as a modulator of autophagy “as well as a cost-effective intervention to increase response in the challenging oncological arena. Furthermore, fasting may protect normal cells of the toxicity of anticancer agents, reducing side effects in patients and increasing the harmful effects of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and targeted therapy on tumor cells”, says the study.

“Human studies evaluating the effects of intermittent fasting on insulin growth signaling and other relevant hormonal and inflammatory markers of carcinogenesis appear to be clinically insignificant, at least with current data, which often lack statistical power and long-term follow-up.” , highlighted the research.

The work, however, has shown that obesity, with its associated metabolic, molecular and immunological changes, increases the risk and worsens the prognosis of many common cancers, hence weight control is crucial for cancer patients and cancer survivors.

opposite effect

“Studies have shown evidence that intermittent calorie restriction programs produce equivalent weight loss when compared to continuous calorie restriction programs, with 9 of 11 studies reviewed showing no difference between groups in weight or body fat loss. But it needs to be noted that the caloric deficit (eating less than the body expends) must be maintained. If there is no planning and the consumption of calories is excessive in the periods of food intake, there can be weight gain and a worsening of the metabolic profile”, points out the doctor.

Thus, intermittent fasting, as a restrictive diet, can be a strategy of periodic energy restriction or time-restricted eating, with variable frequency.

Various intermittent calorie restriction regimens, she reiterates, have gained popularity in recent years as strategies to achieve weight loss and other metabolic health benefits.

“These protocols involve recurrent periods with little or no energy intake (for example, 16 to 48 h), alternating with intermediate periods of food intake. Among the main strategies are intermittent fasting with energy restriction (decreased calories in the diet). of approximately 60% on 2 or 3 days a week, or on alternate days and time-restricted eating, with a daily period of food consumption limited to a ‘window’ (eating period) of 10h, 8h or less , daily or most days of the week”.

Garcez emphasizes, however, that intermittent fasting should be alternated with a healthy, balanced and varied diet and any other high-restriction diet should be avoided. There is also no point in an unbalanced diet, with high consumption of calories released, alternating with periods of fasting.

Another important point is to take advantage of the sleep window for fasting. It is ideal to follow the circadian rhythm and fast at night, so as not to alter the daily cycle of sleep and wakefulness. There is no pre-defined period for fasting and it can be done for the rest of life, as long as the patient does not fit into any of the contraindications (children, elderly, pregnant women, diabetics, patients with renal failure, people with anemia, immunocompromised and in the presence of infectious diseases).

“It is very difficult to maintain an intermittent fasting protocol for an indefinite and continuous period. The best thing to do is to have a nutritional medical follow-up to adopt this or other strategies”, adds the specialist.

Other cancer diets

Other diet standards are also being tested against cancer. In July of last year, a study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, evaluated the safety of the high-fat, low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet in the treatment of brain tumors. The small study demonstrated that the diet was safe and viable for people with brain tumors called astrocytomas, which could be low-grade or high-grade.

“There are no curative treatments for these types of brain tumors and survival rates are low, so any further advances are very welcome. All people had completed radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment. The diet led to changes in brain metabolism. body and brain, but the study was not designed to determine whether the diet could slow tumor growth or improve survival, just to determine safety, viability and changes in tumor metabolism”, highlights Gabriel Novaes de Rezende Batistella, a neurologist and neuro-oncologist at HCor, member of the Society for Neuro-Oncology Latin America (SNOLA).

According to the nutritionist, on this diet, the body changes what it uses for energy – instead of carbohydrates, it uses what are called ketones. “Physiologically speaking, it makes sense to decrease the appetite through the production of ketone bodies, but the practice has relevant side effects and should not be started without the follow-up of a specialist. healthy foods and very restricted amounts of complex carbohydrates”, explains Garcez.

Cancer cells depend, in part, on glucose and fructose, and their metabolism, to divide, grow, and remain viable. Like the low-sugar ketogenic diet, normal brain cells could survive on ketones, but the theory is that cancer cells cannot use ketones for energy and would rely on other ways to survive, however, according to Batistella, it is absolutely unlikely that alone the ketogenic diet is useful in treatment, just as we have no evidence today that it is worthwhile to suggest this type of diet for patients who are treating a brain tumor.

“We hope that more studies will help determine whether this diet can prevent the growth of brain tumors and help people live longer, but these results show that the diet may be safe for people with brain tumors and produce changes in body and body metabolism. brain successfully”, concludes Gabriel.

