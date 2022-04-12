Dollar closes down as investors assess BC’s next steps | Economy

The dollar closed down on Monday (11), with investors evaluating new indications about the Central Bank’s next steps, after the March reading of the IPCA surprised upwards and put in check the prospect of ending the monetary tightening cycle. in may.

The US currency retreated 0.41%, quoted at R$4.6899. See more quotes.

On Friday, the dollar closed down by 0.66%, quoted at R$ 4.7094. With the result of this second, it accumulates a low of 1.46% in the partial of the month. In the year, it has fallen by 15.87% against the real.

Dollar at R$ 4.60: understand why the currency keeps falling and know if it’s time to buy

When is the best time to buy?

French presidential election to be decided in second round

What is messing with the markets?

Here, investors looked for indications of the Central Bank’s next steps, after the IPCA’s March result came above expectations and put in check the prospect of ending the monetary tightening cycle in May, increasing bets that the rate interest rate (Selic) will be raised in 2022 beyond 13% per year.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Monday that the March inflation result was a “surprise” and the IPCA cores “are very high”.

Higher interest rates in Brazil make the local currency more attractive to investors looking for income in riskier assets.

The strike by Central Bank employees continues to delay the release of data such as the Focus survey, with market projections for inflation, interest rates, GDP and exchange rates.

Overseas, investors continued to monitor the war in Ukraine and the prospect that the US central bank plans to be aggressive in its monetary policy to fight inflation.

In Europe, the market day was marked by volatility amid expectations of a close race between President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the second round of French elections.