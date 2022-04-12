Emergency teams search for mudslide survivors in the Philippines – 04/12/2022

Manila, Apr 12, 2022 (AFP) – Emergency crews braved mud and rain on Tuesday to search for survivors of the landslides that hit the central Philippines, where the death toll from Tropical Storm Megi has risen to 28.

More than 17,000 people fled their homes as the storm hit the country, flooding homes, blocking roads and causing power outages.

Landslides in several locations in Leyte province have caused 22 deaths and 27 people are still missing.

Three people died in the central province of Negros Oriental and three more in the country’s southern main island, Mindanao.

The landslides affected Baybay City in Leyte and the neighboring town of Cantagnos.

Some residents managed to escape or were pulled alive from the mud, but authorities fear an even greater number of missing.

The storm came four months after a super typhoon hit the archipelago, with a toll of more than 400 deaths and hundreds of thousands homeless.

Scientists have warned that typhoons have gained strength as an effect of climate change.

The Philippines, one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of global warming, experiences an average of 20 major storms a year.

