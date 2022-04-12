Emergency teams search for mudslide survivors in the Philippines – International

(photo: Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP)

Emergency teams braved mud and rain this Tuesday (12/04) to look for survivors of the landslides that hit the center of the Philippines, where the death toll from Tropical Storm Megi rose to 42.

More than 17,000 people fled their homes as the storm hit the country and flooded homes, blocked roads and caused power outages.

Landslides in several locations in the province of Leyte caused 36 deaths and 26 people are still missing.

Three people died in the central province of Negros Oriental and three more in the country’s main southern island, Mindanao.

The landslides affected Baybay City in Leyte and the neighboring town of Cantagnos.

Some residents managed to escape or were pulled out of the mud alive, but authorities fear an even greater number of missing.

The storm came four months after a supertuff passed through the archipelago, with a toll of more than 400 deaths and hundreds of thousands homeless.

Scientists warned that typhoons gained strength as an effect of climate change.

The Philippines, one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of global warming, has an average of 20 major storms per year.