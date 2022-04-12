fan finds out where Sora’s apartment is

In Kingdom Hearts 4, the protagonist Sora appears in the universe called Quadratum. At the very beginning of the announcement trailer, he is found lounging in an apartment overlooking an avenue, and apparently this building had a real-world reference, as told by a fan.

A netizen by the name of Audrey used Google Maps to search for Sora’s whereabouts. The perspective presented in the game refers to the Aoyama region, an upscale neighborhood in Tokyo, and the property price would be US$ 1.2 million — R$ 5,651,880.00 in direct conversion.

Check the publication:

I can’t believe Sora lives in fuking Aoyama in Tokyo, which is one of the most expensive residential areas in Tokyo. The building in the distance looks like Shibuya Stream, and I am fairly certain the park you see is Aoyama Gakuin. Also, this is probably his apartment LOL. #KH4 pic.twitter.com/66RpLEmBZu — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 10, 2022

Below are the images used in the post:

Kingdom Hearts 4 does not yet have a release date and no announced platforms.

