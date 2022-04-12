Fear of reprisal discourages doctors from reporting plans to ANS

Of the approximately 100 complaints that health professionals presented to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) in 2021, due to alleged contractual conflicts with health insurance operators, only nine resulted in representation documents that may lead to some punishment for companies.

According to the ANS itself, almost all complaints from health service providers that accept medical plans were filed either because the health plan operator resolved the problem before a notice of infraction was drawn up, or because the process did not advance due to the lack of information to support the complaint.

“I am not surprised by this result. Unfortunately, with the passage of time, the agency that was created to supervise the operation of the operators started to act in favor of the operators”, criticized the director of Professional Defense of the Paulista Association of Medicine (APM), Marun David Cury, to the Brazil Agency.

According to Cury, the number of complaints that reach the agency is far below the real dimension of the conflicts between workers and companies. For the ANS, the problem lies in the fear that health professionals themselves have to suffer some damage if they identify themselves.

“There are indeed cases in which medical entities forward complaints from professionals who fear reprisals if they are identified. They are well-founded, documented complaints, but even so, the response takes time and, in most cases, there are no practical results. Hence the disappointment of the professionals and the small number of complaints presented”, added Cury, explaining that, for practical reasons, in recent years, the APM and other entities have sought directly to the operators to try to resolve the complaints of professionals.

On the 31st, APM and the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) released the results of a survey carried out with 3,043 doctors from across the country who serve health plan customers.

Eight out of ten respondents said they had already faced restrictions from operators when prescribing laboratory or imaging tests to their patients. Just over half (51%) of the respondents said they had already faced difficulties when hospitalizing their clients and 53% said they had already been pressured to anticipate the medical discharge of hospitalized patients. Another problem for these doctors is disallowance, that is, when health plan operators fail to pay for services already performed or medicines and materials provided.

Best conducts and practices

In a note sent to Brazil Agency, ANS guarantees that it has always encouraged the best conduct and practices for the sector. And remember that it has a specific reporting channel to receive, from health professionals, complaints related to problems with health insurance operators – but, legally, the professional needs to identify himself and gather a series of documents that support his complaint, in addition to meet all established deadlines.

Regarding the results of the AMB and APM survey, the ANS commented that the refusals to carry out care and procedures refer to “service to the beneficiary [cliente] of health plans”, and it was not possible to identify whether there was interference in medical autonomy. And regarding the glosses, the agency guaranteed that, whenever it receives a complaint, it notifies the operator to present its defense, analyzing the situation within the legal deadline.

“ANS notifies the operator in search of a solution to the problem. A part of the complaints ends up being filed at this stage, with their resolution. Those that remain unresolved are forwarded to other sectors of the agency so that assistance and economic-financial issues of the operators that could motivate such conduct are analyzed, because there is no specific infraction in the norm for the conduct”, explained the agency.