Fortnite creator raises $2 billion in funding to “develop the metaverse”

This Monday (11), Epic Games, the company behind the famous game “Fortnite” and the widely used Unreal Engine, announced that it had raised $ 2 billion in funding – with ambitions to “develop the metaverse”.

The funding round was split evenly between former investor Sony and newcomer KIRKBI, the company responsible for the LEGO Group.

Each company invested $1 billion at a post-money valuation of $31.5 billion. Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, remains in control of the company.

“This investment will accelerate our work in developing the metaverse and creating spaces where players can have fun with friends, brands can develop creative and immersive experiences, and creators can build community and thrive,” Sweeney said in a press release.

The last time Epic Games had raised funds was in April 2021, announcing $1 billion in funding, which valued it at $28.7 billion.

That round also included $200 million from Sony. Last week, the LEGO Group announced a partnership with Epic Games to develop a LEGO-themed metaverse world for kids.

But what is the metaverse? It is the vision of a future more immersive internet, where users interact in 3D spaces using avatars. It is believed that the metaverse will be a revolutionary upgrade that people will use to shop, socialize, play games and even work.

In recent months, the hype surrounding the metaverse has exploded after Facebook renamed its parent company Meta.

However, “metaverse” is still a vague term in practice.

For developers in the crypto industry, the metaverse signals a variety of interoperable and overlapping environments built on blockchain networks, using non-fungible tokens (or NFTs) to represent user-owned items such as avatars, virtual terrains, apparel, and more. .

But when big tech and gaming companies announce their aspirations for the metaverse, it’s unclear whether a crypto element is included.

For example, Facebook’s vision of the metaverse may be a closed ecosystem while other ads regarding the metaverse may simply be focused on implementing virtual (or VR) and augmented (or AR) reality technology for immersive experiences.

Epic Games gradually developed and acquired much of the technology needed to bring their metaverse vision to life.

The company’s Unreal Engine is widely used in the video game industry as well as in movies, TV, architecture and more, as well as having studios focused on human-like avatars, 3D item and environment scanning, online communication , among others.

Blockchain development?

However, it is unknown whether Epic Games plans to choose a blockchain network and include NFTs or cryptocurrencies in its metaverse plans. In the past, the company has discussed its philosophy regarding the metaverse and appeared open to NFTs, but it has not specifically said whether its metaverse plans will be built on blockchain.

In November, speaking at a conference in the South Korean capital of Seoul, Sweeney had said that the metaverse “has the potential to become a multi-trillion-dollar part of the world economy.”

He had also said that the metaverse should not belong to one company, reiterating Epic Games’ legal battles against Apple and Google over their respective “closed” mobile app ecosystems.

“The ‘metaverse’ is a term like the ‘internet,’” Sweeney said. “No company can control it.”

This kind of open ethos aligns well with that of crypto developers such as Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of major metaverse investor Animoca Brands.

In October 2021, Siu had told the decrypt who sees Facebook and Tencent as “threats” to an open, interoperable metaverse and that Animoca is “kind of in a rush” to bring the metaverse to life before the tech giants take over.

That said, the “free-to-play” game Fortnite — which some regard as a prototype metaverse — has its own closed ecosystem.

In-game items such as characters and weapon skins cannot be resold or used in other games — these are possible benefits of NFT-powered experiences. You can use your items to interact with the game on multiple platforms, but only in Fortnite.

However, Epic Games is more receptive to NFT games than Steam, its main PC game store opponent. In October, after Steam banned the sale of games that contained integrations with NFTs or cryptocurrencies, the Epic Games Store announced that it would welcome such games that follow its regulations.

“The Epic Games Store will welcome games that make use of blockchain technology as long as they follow applicable laws, state their terms and are rated by a specific group,” Sweeney tweeted.

“Although Epic is not using crypto in our games, we welcome innovation in the tech and finance sectors.”

Epic Games Store will welcome games that make use of blockchain tech provided they follow the relevant laws, disclose their terms, and are age-rated by an appropriate group. Though Epic's not using crypto in our games, we welcome innovation in the areas of technology and finance. https://t.co/6W7hb8zJBw — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) October 15, 2021

In 2017, Sweeney had spoken well about blockchain networks, telling the VentureBeat that are “incredibly powerful ideas” being manufactured in the industry and that he was interested in Ethereum’s potential as an autonomous contract platform.

However, in 2019, he had told the decrypt who would no longer talk about blockchain given the rampant speculation that erupted after his comments.

“We are looking at the types of uptick in advertising that have happened after our (no) cryptocurrency announcements in the past and have decided that it would be best not to conduct further interviews,” Sweeney said.

“[É] about subsequent and collateral damage as a zillion dollar industry filled with speculation and mercenary reactions to outspoken responses.”

When Epic Games had announced its previous round in April 2021, the decrypt asked her about her plans to use blockchains for the metaverse.

A representative told the decrypt that the company had nothing further to comment on the matter, but highlighted an interview that Sweeney had given to the VentureBeat in January 2021.

In the interview, Sweeney discussed the need for metaverse ecosystems to be developed with open standards. He described blockchain technology as an “unquestionably neutral and distributed way of expressing individual ownership.”

However, he suggested that current blockchain networks do not have enough processing power to handle massive gameplay experiences in the metaverse.

“We are far from any type of blockchain technology that achieves this,” he said.

“Right now, there are several single-threaded blockchain implementations. And what we need is a massive implementation of parallel blockchains that is regionalized. So you can have very fast interactions that are definitive and optimized for your geography.”

*Translated by Daniela Pereira do Nascimento with permission from decrypt.co.