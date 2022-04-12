French elections: Marine Le Pen’s victory ‘extremely dangerous and possible’, says political scientist | The subject

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face each other again in the second round of presidential elections in France, which takes place on April 24. But the similarity with the 2017 scenario is only in the candidates, since the current speeches are different, which makes Le Pen’s victory “extremely dangerous and possible”, evaluates political scientist Miguel Lago, who teaches at the Columbia University in New York and Sciences Po in Paris.

“I fear that the tone of Le Pen’s campaign tends to be stronger than that of Macron, which is already a repeat of 2002 and 2017”, explains the political scientist. “The fact is that Marine is looking more subdued and people fear her less.”

1 of 1 A man looks at posters of French presidential candidates Emanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, on April 11, 2022 — Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP A man looks at posters of French presidential candidates Emanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, on April 11, 2022 – Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP

“Le Pen is a different candidate from the other extreme right that we see in the world. She is more moderate than a Trump, certainly a Victor Orban, more than Salvini, in Italy, and much more than Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Zemmour would be much more the example of the international extreme right in France. [Marine Le Pen] is so nationalist that I think he only cares about France, in fact”, says Miguel Lago in an interview with Julia Dualibi.

If Marine Le Pen wins the second round, it will be “a phenomenon that is more French than international”, assesses Miguel.

“In Brazil, the repercussions will be less bad than Zemmour. I don’t see Marine Le Pen lifting a finger to try to support Bolsonaro’s re-election. She will be worried about France and will deal with Lula, if elected.”

Left, center and right pledge union for Macron to stop Le Pen

Why European Union and NATO fear Marine Le Pen victory in France

To stop the extreme right, the political scientist believes that Macron will need the explicit support of the socialist candidate Mélenchon. Lago also lists the implications for Europe’s geopolitics in times of war in Ukraine and the possible consequences for Brazil.