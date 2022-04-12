Full embargo on Russian oil could stop Ukraine war, says ex-Putin aide







The Prirazlomnaya offshore oil production platform is seen in the Pechora Sea, Russia Photo: Anadolu / Getty / BBC News Brazil

A “real embargo” on Russian-sourced energy by Western countries – such as those in the European Union – could stop the war in Ukraine, said Andrei Illarionov, a former economic adviser to Vladimir Putin.

Illarionov said Russia “did not take seriously” threats from other countries to cut back on energy purchases.

Despite trying to reduce its dependence on Russian sources, Europe continues to buy oil and gas.

Last year, rising prices meant that oil and gas revenues accounted for 36% of Russian government spending.

Much of that revenue comes from the European Union, which imports around 40% of its gas and 27% of its oil from Russia.

This week, European Union representative Josep Borrell said that “a billion euros is what we pay Putin every day for the energy he provides us.”

Russia is the third largest oil producer in the world, after the US and Saudi Arabia.

Illarionov said that if Western countries “try to implement a real embargo on Russia’s oil and gas exports… I bet that probably within a month or two, Russian military operations in Ukraine will probably be stopped, stopped.”

“It is one of the very effective instruments still in the hands of Western countries,” he added.





Andrei Illarionov, President Putin’s top economic adviser from 2000 to 2005, says full energy embargo would be “very effective” Photo: BBC News Brazil

Although the oil and gas trade continued during the conflict, various sanctions led to a scenario where many other economic activities came to a halt, many foreign companies withdrew and exports were halted.

A recent poll by Russia’s own central bank predicts the economy will shrink by 8% this year, while the International Institute of Finance says it could fall by up to 15%.

Illarionov suggested that President Putin was prepared to take a hit to the economy and that he shows where his priorities lie.

“His territorial ambitions, his imperial ambitions, are far more important than anything else, including the livelihood of the Russian population and the country’s financial situation … even the financial state of his government,” he said.





Prices of various foods are rising in Russia, reflecting international sanctions Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

Jobs under threat

Last week, amid tensions with Europe over how gas would be paid for, Putin said “key indicators” of the health of the Russian economy include “job creation, reducing poverty and inequality, improving people’s quality of life, the availability of goods and services”.

World Bank figures show that nearly 20 million Russians live in poverty.

In recent years, Putin has promised to halve that number.

Now, Illarionov said, “we will likely see the number of these people double, maybe even triple” as the Russian economy worsens.

The Center for Strategic Research, a Moscow-based think tank, has estimated that two million jobs could be lost this year as the unemployment rate rises after a record low.

Those concerns are shared by Vladimir Milov, who is Russia’s former deputy energy minister but is now part of Alexei Navalny’s Russia of the Future opposition party.

“Many people are worried about losing their jobs, most really don’t realize the seriousness of the economic situation,” he said.

Inflation, which has already climbed to 15.7% because of the war, means people can stop spending money on things like gyms and restaurant meals and “that’s bad news for a lot of small businesses,” Milov said.

Some staple foods, such as sugar, onions and cabbage, have seen their price rise by more than 40% since the beginning of this year.

Milov said any noticeable drop in living standards would help his party’s cause as an opposition.

“We have been explaining to people all along that Putin’s policy would lead Russia to catastrophe, including a complete social and economic catastrophe, including a deterioration in living standards that we have not seen in decades,” he said.

“I must say that this comes at an extremely high price. We would rather not see what is happening today.”

However, Milov, who fled to Lithuania last year, believes it will take time for falling living standards to translate into political change.

“Russia is a country with a lot of inertia in society and a lot of fear instigated by the authorities. Specifically, people are really afraid to protest because now they can end up in prison for a long, long time for doing that.”

He added: “But I would say that within a few months of real and deep economic problems, which we haven’t seen in 30 years, it will change the mood of society. More people will start complaining out loud.”





Andrei Illarionov watches Putin deliver a speech in 2004 Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Andrei Illarionov, who now lives in the United States, said a change of government was inevitable “sooner or later”.

He said that “it is absolutely impossible to have any positive future for Russia with the current political regime”.

Under President Putin, he suggested, “there is no way for this country to be integrated back into international relations, into the world economy.”