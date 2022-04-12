Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s mighty 35% cheaper – All in Technology

Top of the line at the moment, the Galaxy S22 Ultra brings together the best in terms of technology. The model arrived in Brazil costing over R$ 8 thousand. However, it is now at a special discount, starting at R$ 6109 in cash or R$ 6799 in up to 10 installments.

Powerful, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, capable of running games and other apps without slowdowns. The model also includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space. In addition, it uses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Another highlight of this model is its construction, which impresses with a beautiful glass finish and Gorilla Glass victus+ protection. There is also a 6.8″ Quad HD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a super 108MP rear camera that promises to capture amazing photos.

Galaxy S22 Ultra – Key Features:

Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ Quad HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ Quad HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 RAM: 8GB or 12GB

8GB or 12GB Internal storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom)

108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom) Frontal camera: 40 MP (f/2.2)

40 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging

5,000mAh with 45W fast charging Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 Others: In-display fingerprint reader, support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68

In great offer, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most complete smartphone in Brazil:

