Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra undergoes durability test and surprises – Tudo em Tecnologia

Samsung tablets are known for their good build quality and internal specs. One of the highlights is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which features flagship specs and an extremely thin 5.5″ design. That said, will it survive YouTube channel JerryRigEverything’s durability test? Find out below!

As seen, the 14.6″ Super AMOLED display showed visible scratches from level six on the Mohs hardness scale. As with some of its smartphones, Samsung also included a fingerprint reader here that kept working even after several scratches on the screen. In addition, it was clear that the side and rear trim is made of metal.

When testing with the S Pen, Zack confirmed that its internal structure is very similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In relation to the burn test, there is a small formation of bubbles on the display after 25 seconds of exposure. Ultimately, the tablet survived the bending test and suffered no damage.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – Features

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most powerful ever released by Samsung. It features a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1848 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There are also dual 12MP front cameras and dual 13MP + 6MP rear camera.

Under the hood it works with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor along with 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB / 512GB RAM and storage. In addition, it includes an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging.