Gas Canister Cemetery Scares Mexico City Residents | World

Almost every night, César and his wife leave their apartment due to the strong smell of gas coming from a huge gas cylinder cemetery in Mexico City.

In addition to affecting their quality of life, they fear that the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG, for domestic use) that escapes from the cylinders will cause an explosion or make them sick.

“The smell is so strong at night, so unbearable, it seems that the stove is not closed properly,” César Rivera, 37, told AFP.

Aerial footage from AFP shows thousands of old multicolored cylinders piled up in the courtyard of a former state-owned Pemex refinery, surrounded by popular neighborhoods in the west of the capital.

The cylinders, with a capacity of 20 to 30 kilos and currently exposed to high temperatures, accentuate the plant’s image of abandonment. March 18which has not been used since 1991.

“The building management asked us not to smoke and not to use the stove’s burners when the smell is strongest,” said César. “It completely changed our lives.”

This programmer says he’s been living with the problem for eight months, but it wasn’t until January that they found out that the smell came from the old complex.

Odorless, LPG is made up of butane and propane, but is mixed with mercaptan so that its nauseating smell allows it to be detected.

The National Commission for the Efficient Use of Energy says, on its website, that the gases produced by combustion are not toxic or carcinogenic, but warns that, in case of leaks, there is the formation of “clouds” that can be explosive and cause suffocation. .

The cylinders were placed there by the government company Bienestar Gas – created in 2021 to increase competition in the sector –, after the free exchange of old or damaged cylinders for new and white ones.

In January, the Mexico City government said in a statement that Pemex was in the process of removing the equipment.

Contacted by AFP, the company said that “there is no schedule for interviews at the moment”. Civil Defense also did not respond to a request for information about the risks.

“We felt like throwing up and had severe headaches,” says José Juan Macías, 44, at his woodworking shop next door. In the afternoon, he closes all the windows, despite the heat.

“They say nothing is happening, but we all think there is some danger, so we always take precautions for fear of an explosion,” he adds.

Firefighters at the Tacuba plant receive daily reports of gas leaks, but in reality it is from cylinders.

“We went to the old refinery, but they don’t see us,” says fire chief César Suárez, who warns that the lack of information and coordination limits the development of an emergency plan.

Ricardo Torres, a researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), explains that, once mixed, the components “cannot be separated”.

“If the refinery’s neighbors smell it all the time, it’s because the cylinders still have residues of all the elements”, he observes.

Torres also warns that LPG contributes to the formation of ozone, which at ground level is a powerful pollutant for people and the environment.