German newspaper hires Russian woman who protested against war | Ukraine and Russia

Ovsyannikova “is now a freelance correspondent for Die Welt, reporting from Ukraine and Russia, among other places,” Axel Springer, the publisher to which the paper belongs, said in a statement. Her first text is already published on the newspaper’s website.

The 43-year-old journalist will write for the newspaper and will also be a regular contributor to the television news channel Welt.

Ulf Poschardt, editor-in-chief of “Die Welt”, praised Ovsyannikova’s courage “at a decisive moment” and said she “defended the most important journalistic virtues despite the threat of state repression”. “I’m excited to work with her,” he added.

Ovsyannikova, for her part, said that “Die Welt” represents “what is being defended so vehemently by brave people in Ukraine: freedom.” “It’s my job as a journalist to defend that freedom,” she said.

The journalist was an editor at Russia’s Channel 1 and broke into the studio of the station’s main nightly news in mid-March, holding a sign with anti-Ukrainian war slogans written in Russian and English. She could be heard saying “stop the war, not the war!” as the presenter continued to read the news on the teleprompter.

The protest aired for several seconds before directors rushed to air a story. The event was seen as highly unusual, as in Russia state media are strictly controlled.

Before holding the protest, Ovsyannikova recorded a message in which she said she was “ashamed” to work on Channel 1. “What is happening in Ukraine is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor.” She said that her father is Ukrainian.

She was detained and interrogated for 14 hours before being released and ordered to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles (about US$280). However, she could still face prosecution, which could lead to years in prison, due to strict Russian laws.

She recently told the Reuters news agency that she was concerned for her safety and hoped her protest would open Russians’ eyes to Moscow’s propaganda.

The case drew international attention and raised an alarm about press freedom in Russia. After the protest, Ovsyannikova rejected an offer of asylum in France made by French President Emmanuel Macron, saying she wanted to stay in Russia.

State televisions are the main sources of information for millions of Russians, following to the letter the positions adopted by the Kremlin, which portrays the invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.

On March 4, the Russian parliament passed a law making public actions illegal to “discredit” the army and spread false news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Violations can be punished with up to 15 years in prison.