Giants! Vivo launches X Note with 7-inch AMOLED screen and its first tablet with Snapdragon 870

Vivo is revealing attractive news for its portfolio this Monday (11). After launching its first foldable cell phone, the Chinese manufacturer announced two devices: the X Note, a smartphone with a 7-inch screen; and the vivo Pad, its first tablet. The company follows its “sister” companies, OPPO and realme, with the launch of these first-of-its-kind products for its brand. The vivo X Note and vivo Pad will be the new competitors in a market whose audience is focused on productivity and high performance. Next, check out all the details of the Chinese vice-leader’s new devices.

alive X Note





The vivo X Note is a true “giant”, and not just for being 16.8 centimeters tall — more than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Your 7-inch screen features E5 AMOLED technology from Samsung and has Quad HD+ resolution (3,080 x 1,440 pixels) distributed in an aspect ratio of 21:10. The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and peak brightness at 1,500 nits. Note that this screen covers 112% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, reiterating that this is the “best phone to consume media and perform multitasking”, according to the manufacturer itself. There is also a hole that houses the 16 MP front camera.

At the rear, there is a 50 MP ISOCELL GN1 main sensor that supports optical stabilization (OIS) and f/1.57 lens aperture. The primary unit is accompanied by a 48 MP wide-angle lens that also features OIS and a 114º angle. The third camera is periscopic and offers 5x optical zoom (125mm focal length) with 8 MP. Finally, there is a telephoto lens for professional portraits with 12 MP and 2x optical zoom. The X Note is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, platform that will work together with the vivo image processor V1. According to the company, the dedicated module is capable of tracking the faces of up to 30 people in a single photo. As for memory, there are options of up to 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.

















To power this hardware we will have a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging of 80 watts (wired) or 50 watts (wireless). The phone will leave the factory running OriginOS Ocean under Android 12. In terms of security, there is an SPU (Secure Processing Unit) on the chipset and a biometric reader capable of reading two fingerprints at the same time. Table of Contents Technical specifications

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 or 12 GB of RAM

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor (OIS, f/1.57) Ultrawide lens with 48 MP sensor Periscopic lens with 8 MP sensor (5x optical zoom) Telephoto lens with 12 MP sensor (2x optical zoom)

5G connection, SPU, Vivo V1 ISP and on-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader

5,000mAh battery with 80W (wired) or 50W (wireless) charging

OriginOS Ocean with Android 12

Dimensions: 168.78 x 80.31 x 8.37 mm

Weight: 221 grams price and availability The X Note is now available for pre-order in China in three color options: blue, gray and black. All have a leather finish. Their prices vary depending on memory configurations: 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ¥5,999 (~R$4,439)

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage : ¥ 6,499 (~R$ 4,809)

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: ¥6,999 (~R$5,179)

alive Pad





A far cry from the entry-level tablet segment, which is the focus of realme, the vivo Pad boasts an 11-inch IPS LCD screen with Quad HD+ resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision support. Still on the front, there is an 8 MP camera with a 3D ToF sensor that increases the speed and accuracy of the autofocus. The Chinese manufacturer’s first tablet also has two rear cameras — a main lens with a 13 MP sensor capable of recording videos in 4K at 30 FPS or Full HD at 60 FPS, in addition to a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor.

the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which promises high performance in multitasking to increase users’ productivity. In that same vein, the vivo Pad is compatible with a physical keyboard and trackpad, which brings a “laptop” look to the tablet. In addition, there is support for the stylus pen with 4096 pressure levels. The device is powered by an 8,040mAh battery with 44W fast charging. Other specs include NFC support, screen projection via USB-C up to 4K at 60 Hz and the new version of the manufacturer’s user interface adapted for tablets, OriginOS HD. Technical specifications 11-inch IPS LCD screen with QHD+ resolution

Display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Platform

Adreno 650 GPU

8 GB of RAM

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor

5G, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision connection

8,040mAh battery with 44W fast charging

OriginOS HD with Android 12

Dimensions: 253.15 x 164.71 x 6.55 mm

Weight: 489 grams price and availability The vivo Pad will be available in two color options — black and blue — with a ¥2,499 (~R$1,845) for the 128GB storage version and ¥2,999 (~R$2,215) for the 256 GB version. The physical keyboard with trackpad is sold separately for ¥599 (~R$442) and the stylus pen will be sold for ¥349 (~R$257). What do you think of the live releases? Are they worth the price? Comment your opinion!

