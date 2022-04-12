Government opens 250 vacancies for training health professionals in leprosy



The Government of Mato Grosso, through the State Department of Health (SES-MT) and in partnership with the Federal University of Mato Grosso (UFMT), opens the second leprosy training class for health professionals, offering 250 vacancies.

The vacancies are intended exclusively for professionals with higher education who work in Primary Health Care, including professionals in prison health and indigenous health. The course will have a workload of 30 hours of Distance Learning (EAD) and 8 hours of practical classes. The student certified in EAD may or may not opt ​​for the practical class, scheduled for the second semester of this year.

The certification will be issued by UFMT, provided that the attendance is greater than 75% of the workload and the final average is equal to or greater than 6.0.

For the second group, vacancies were made available to the municipalities of Arenápolis, Aripuanã, Barra do Bugres, Brasnorte, Campo Novo do Parecis, Castanheira, Cláudia, Colniza, Cotriguaçu, Denise, Feliz Natal, Ipiranga do Norte, Itanhangá, Juína, Juruena, Lucas do Rio Verde, Nova Marilândia, Nova Mutum, Nova Olímpia, Nova Ubiratã, Porto Estrela, Santa Carmem, Santa Rita do Trivelato, Santo Afonso, Sapezal, Sinop, Sorriso, Tangará da Serra, Tapurah, União do Sul and Vera.

In March, the Government started training and offered 250 places for the first group of the course. The vacancies were made available to the municipalities that make up the following Regional Health Offices (ERS): Porto Alegre do Norte, São Félix do Araguaia, Barra do Garças, Água Boa, Colíder, Diamantino and Juara.

Investments in the training of health professionals are part of the actions of the “Don’t Forget Leprosy” campaign, carried out by the Coordination of Attention to Chronic Diseases (COADC) and the Coordination of Epidemiological Surveillance (COVEPI) of SES-MT. The course has as its theme the “Strengthening of the leprosy theme for diagnosis and treatment in the state of Mato Grosso”.

According to the coordinator of Attention to Chronic Diseases, Ana Carolina Landgraf, Mato Grosso is hyperendemic and occupies the 1st position in the country with the highest number of leprosy cases among all states.

“It is a neglected disease worldwide, marked by myths and prejudices that still need to be overcome, because they impact on the delay of diagnosis and treatment. We understand that this course will contribute to advancing in the dialogue with health professionals and partners who already have successful experiences and international recognition in the fight against leprosy. It is a way to reflect on our practices and better accommodate the needs of the population of Mato Grosso”.

Service

Applications must be made through this link. For more information, contact the server Aline Régia: [email protected]

