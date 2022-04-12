Health System Little Evolved

UOL – What makes your company stand out from the competition?

Thomas Srougi – Focusing on primary and secondary care; taking out middlemen in order to flatten margins and reduce prices; developing incentive lines and creating rewards and having a data-centric strategy. Thus, we achieve practically the impossible, which is to reduce the medical cost of care per visit.

How do incentives and rewards work?

In practice, we create algorithms within the electronic medical record that tell the doctor what he has to ask for. In the end, he may or may not agree, but he knows exactly which situation, for that patient, other doctors have asked for and what the correct statistic is. When he adheres to the clinical algorithm, the pay increases.

Our adherence rate is 97%, we were able to guarantee a standard of clinical decision and have cost predictability. In supplementary health, the doctor asks for five to 12 exams per consultation. At dr.consulta, we order, on average, two exams per consultation. The patient saves 60% money when they make an appointment with us.

Medical autonomy is a sensitive point. Does it work in dr.consulta?

Doctors are following good protocols, we are saving many lives, providing great care and reducing costs. Who created these protocols and algorithms? It was the doctors themselves, based on all the medical literature, from all medical specialties.