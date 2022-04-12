Hell is Us, produced in UE5, will be released in 2023 for PS5

In partnership with publisher Nacon, developer Rogue Factor announced the production of Hell is Us, an action game built on Unreal Engine 5. The title will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series and PC sometime in 2023.

Set in a civil war that divides the country, the game will combine action and exploration in a semi-open world, where players will have to face creatures affected by a condition of calamity. The big news is on account of a minimalist HUD and the absence of a compass, map and mission marker, giving complete freedom during gameplay.

The game will have former Eidos Montreal director Jonathan Jacques-Belletete as creative director. The dev has direct participation in the production of Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus EX: Mankind Divided, in addition to having served as concept artist for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Check out the teaser for Hell is Us below:

Learn more about Hell is Us

Read the Rogue Factor game description below (via Steam):

Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration. Explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures along your journey.

What did you think of the ad? Excited to see the first Unreal Engine 5 games on the next generation of consoles? Leave your answer in the comments.