Hepatitis outbreak in children worries health officials

2 hours ago

The UK is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of hepatitis in children under 10. About 60 cases have been diagnosed and the country’s authority is seeking to understand what is causing the inflammatory liver disease.

11 young people in Scotland were also found to have the disease, all aged between one and five years. All infections were analyzed and none of them were hepatitis A to E, the five most common types of the disease.

“We are working with partners to raise awareness among healthcare workers so that any other children who may be affected can be identified early and appropriate testing performed,” reported Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections at the Safety Agency. UK Health Department (UKHSA).

Chand pointed out that investigations are being carried out to understand what is motivating this wave of infection. Covid-19 and “other infections” are believed to be the cause.

The UK health agency stressed that the issue has no link to vaccination against SARs-CoV-2, just note that many affected children are still not eligible for immunization.

“If you have a child who shows signs of jaundice, where the skin has a yellow tinge and is more easily seen in the whites of the eyes, parents should contact their doctor or other health care provider. We are continuing to investigate these cases and will provide further updates as they become available,” said Scottish Health Agency Director of Health Nicholas Phin.

